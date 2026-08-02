Friendship Day 2026: From Rang De Basanti and Dil Chahta Hai to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, 10 films to watch on OTT that celebrate bond of friendship

Friendship has always been one of Bollywood’s favourite themes, with filmmakers creating stories filled with laughter, emotions and unforgettable bonds.

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A special watchlist of films that showcase unforgettable friendships (PC: Meta AI)

Friendship Day 2026: Friendship is a bond that grows through countless memories, shared laughter and support during difficult times. Bollywood has always captured this special relationship through stories of childhood friends, college companions and people who become family by choice. From emotional journeys to fun-filled adventures, several films have shown different shades of friendship that continue to connect with audiences. This Friendship Day 2026, celebrate the bond of companionship by watching these 10 memorable Bollywood films on OTT platforms that beautifully showcase loyalty, love and the magic of true friends.

Here is a list of 10 friendship-based films that deserve a watch this Friendship Day.

1. Rang De Basanti – A friendship that turns into a movement

Rang De Basanti is one of Bollywood’s most powerful films about friendship, youth and social responsibility. The story follows a group of carefree friends whose lives change after working on a documentary about freedom fighters. Featuring Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan and R. Madhavan, the film shows how friendship can inspire people to stand together for a larger cause. This emotional drama is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar.

2. Dil Chahta Hai – The movie that changed friendship stories

Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai became a milestone in Bollywood by freshly presenting modern friendships. The film stars Aamir Khan as Akash, Saif Ali Khan as Sameer and Akshaye Khanna as Sid, along with Preity Zinta as Shalini. It follows three close friends dealing with love, career choices and personal differences while learning the value of their bond. The film remains a favourite among audiences and can be watched on Netflix and YouTube Movies.

3. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara – A road trip of friendship and self-discovery

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara beautifully captures the journey of three childhood friends who reconnect during a road trip across Spain. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin, the film explores friendship, fears and personal growth. Through unforgettable moments and emotional conversations, the movie reminds viewers to celebrate life with the people who matter most. It is available to stream for free on YouTube.

4. 3 Idiots – Friends who stand together through every challenge

Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi created one of Bollywood’s most loved friendship groups in 3 Idiots. The film follows Rancho, Farhan and Raju as they navigate academic pressure, dreams and personal struggles during their engineering college years. Along with Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, Omi Vaidya and Boman Irani, the cast delivers a memorable story about friendship, ambition and support. The film can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – When friendships survive time and distance

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani explores how friendships change as people grow older but remain special forever. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin, the film follows a group of friends who reunite after years and rediscover their old connection. With themes of dreams, travel and relationships, it remains a popular friendship film among young audiences. It is available on Netflix.

6. Chhichhore – The friends who become your biggest support system

Chhichhore celebrates the unforgettable friendships formed during college life. Starring late Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Prateik Smita Patil and Naveen Polishetty, the film moves between hostel memories and adult struggles. It highlights how friends can provide strength during the toughest phases of life and teaches an important lesson about failure and success. The film is available on JioHotstar.

7. Kai Po Che! – A story of friendship, dreams and sacrifice

Based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life, Kai Po Che! follows three friends chasing their dreams while facing unexpected challenges. late Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh deliver emotional performances as Ishaan, Govind and Omi. The film explores loyalty, ambition and how friendships are tested by circumstances. Viewers can watch this powerful friendship drama on Netflix.

8. Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na – The innocence of young friendships

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na captures the warmth and simplicity of college friendships. Starring Imran Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Prateik Babbar, Manjari Fadnis and Sugandha Garg, the film follows a close group of friends navigating relationships and emotions. With its memorable characters and youthful energy, the movie continues to be a comfort watch for many viewers. It is available to stream on Netflix.

9. Madgaon Express – A hilarious journey of childhood friends

Madgaon Express brings comedy and friendship together through the story of three childhood friends whose dream Goa trip turns into chaos. Starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary and Nora Fatehi, the film captures the fun, madness and emotional connection between friends who continue to support each other despite every challenge. This entertaining friendship film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

10. Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan – Friendship in the digital age

Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan presents a modern story about friendship, social media and young professionals trying to find balance in life. The film stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav as three friends dealing with career struggles, relationships and online identities. It highlights the importance of genuine friendships in today’s digital world. The film can be watched on Netflix.

Celebrate Friendship Day 2026 with these unforgettable films

From emotional stories of sacrifice to hilarious adventures, these Bollywood films showcase every colour of friendship. They remind viewers that true friends are the people who make ordinary moments special and stand beside us through every phase of life.

This Friendship Day 2026, enjoy these OTT releases with your friends and celebrate the bond that makes memories last forever.