From Akshay Kumar to Pawan Kalyan: A Look at Renowned Celebrities Who Contributed to Ram Mandir’s Construction

Numerous people, including celebrities from the film and television industries like Anupam Kher, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Akshay Kumar, have donated to the temple.

The consecration ceremony in Ayodhya is all set to take place on January 22, 2024. Common people along with several celebrities are eagerly awaiting the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. B-town celebs such as Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hariharan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, Anushka Sharma are among some of the celebs who have received the invitation. To be a part of the event, several celebs are expected to fly to the holy town.

According to news agency PTI, Govind Dev Giri, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, stated that over ₹1,100 crore has been invested in the construction of the Ram Temple. He also added that another Rs 300 crore might be needed to get the work completed. Several people have donated towards the temple, this also includes film and television industries, such as Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Gurmeet Choudhary.

1. Akshay Kumar

The actor uploaded a video of himself in January 2021. He discussed the ways in which the public may help build the temple, no matter how much or how little. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “It is a matter of great joy that the construction of our grand temple of Shri Ram has started in Ayodhya…Now it is our turn to contribute. I have started, hope you will also join us. Jai Siyaram.”

2. Anupam Kher

Another actor is Anupam Kher, who posted a video on October 02, 2023, when he visited Ayodhya. Sharing the video, Kher wrote, “Friends! I am showing you a glimpse of the historical #RamTemple being made in Ayodhya. It was a pleasant feeling to see this huge temple being constructed. Every devotee is engaged in his devotion to the construction of Ram Lalla’s temple. Jai Sri Ram echoes all over the Ayodhya atmosphere! I am lucky to have a brick gift to this temple at my urge! I am blessed!”

3. Mukesh Sharma

The actor donated a cheque of ₹1.1 lakh to the authorities towards the construction of the temple. He shared the picture on X and wrote, “Today, Shri Mukesh Khanna ji, the Pitamah of the elderly and the Shaktiman of the children, handed over his cheque of ₹111111 to the MLA of his area, Atul Bhatkhalkar ji, in the Ram Mandir construction fund collection campaign. Vijay Jha ji and Sainath Kulkarni ji were present along with him.”

4. Pawan Kalyan

According to a report by Indian Express, Pawan Kalyan donated Rs 30 lakh for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

5. Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet Choudhary shared a story and a video on X, the former Twitter platform, in January 2021. He wrote in Hindi, “As you know, the work of collecting funds for the construction of Ram temple is going on with great enthusiasm in the entire country. For this auspicious work, we also want to offer some of our support at the feet of Lord Ram. Jai Shri Ram.”

