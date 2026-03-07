From Anil Kapoor's Subedaar to Vijay Sethupathi's Gandhi Talks and..., check out new OTT releases of this week

Home

From Anil Kapoors Subedaar to Vijay Sethupathis Gandhi Talks and..., check out new OTT releases of this week

This week’s streaming lineup brings exciting titles including Subedaar starring Anil Kapoor and Gandhi Talks featuring Vijay Sethupathi, along with several fresh releases across major OTT platforms.

Streaming platforms this week deliver diverse mix of stories that promise engaging watch for audiences. Action drama emotional relationship stories experimental cinema and mystery series all arrive together across major OTT platforms. Viewers looking for something new will find both Indian and international titles ready to stream from comfort of home.

This week’s lineup features popular actors along with different storytelling styles. One title offers intense action while another experiments with silent storytelling. Mystery lovers can explore origin story of famous detective while viewers who enjoy emotional dramas can watch heartfelt family narrative. Regional cinema also joins list with blockbuster Gujarati film that achieved huge box office success before OTT release.

New OTT releases this week

Subedaar – Amazon Prime Video

Subedaar has made its grand debut on Amazon Prime Video from March 5, 2026. Film features Anil Kapoor portraying Arjun Maurya, a retired army Subedaar attempting peaceful life within rural setting.

Calm life soon faces danger when powerful sand mining mafia threatens family safety along with peace of community. Forced by circumstances Arjun returns to warrior instincts to protect loved ones. Cast also includes Radhikka Madan, Mona Singh, Aditya Rawal and Saurabh Shukla.

Gandhi Talks – ZEE5

Gandhi Talks is currently avaialable on ZEE5 from March 6 2026. Unique cinematic experiment features Vijay Sethupathi alongside Aditi Rao Hydari, Arvind Swami and Siddharth Jadhav. Film tells story about greed morality and human choices without spoken dialogue. Emotional narrative unfolds entirely through performances along with background score composed by A. R. Rahman.

Young Sherlock – Amazon Prime Video

Young Sherlock available on Amazon Prime Video since March 4 2026 explores early years of legendary detective Sherlock Holmes. Series directed by legendary Guy Ritchie presents 19 year old Sherlock studying at Oxford University during 1870s.

Story follows young detective solving first major murder mystery while learning skills that later shape his famous investigative career. Cast includes Hero Fiennes, Colin Firth, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone and Dónal Finn portraying as witty Moriarty.

Jab Khuli Kitaab – ZEE5

Jab Khuli Kitaab has started streaming on ZEE5 from March 6 2026 which presents emotional yet humorous relationship story. Film written and directed by Saurabh Shukla features veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia portraying couple married for five decades who suddenly decide separation. Narrative explores love secrets and courage required to start new chapter later in life. Supporting cast includes Aparshakti Khurana, Sameer Soni and Nauheed Cyrusi.

Laalo – SonyLIV

Laalo is now streaming on SonyLIV in Gujarati and Hindi. Gujarati devotional drama starring Reeva Rachh, Shruhad Goswami and Karan Joshi achieved remarkable milestone at box office. Film collected more than Rs 120 crore worldwide becoming highest grossing Gujarati film. Emotional storytelling along with cultural themes helped it connect strongly with audiences before digital release.

Streaming platforms continue expanding content variety by combining mainstream entertainment with creative storytelling experiments.

