Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital. Taking to Twitter, he confirmed the news and revealed that his family and staff have undergone the test and the results are awaited. The tweet reads, “T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !” (sic) Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan COVID-19 Positive Health Update: Hospital Says He's Stable
Amitabh Bachchan’s son and actor Abhishek Bachchan has also tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to the hospital. Confirming the same, he tweeted, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them.” (sic)
Now, celebrities such as Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Mahesh Babu Shoaib Akhtar Kriti Kharbanda, Manmoothy along with politician Harsh Vardhan among many others are praying for his quick recovery.
Check Out Reactions Here:
His fans also prayed for his speedy recovery and trended hashtag #AmitabhBachchan on Twitter.
As per the reports by various news channels, he is stable now.
Meanwhile, he was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s comedy drama Gulabo Sitabo along with Ayushmann Khurrana. He will return to small screen with twelth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. His upcoming films inclide Chehre, Brahmastra and Jhund.