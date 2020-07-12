Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital. Taking to Twitter, he confirmed the news and revealed that his family and staff have undergone the test and the results are awaited. The tweet reads, “T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !” (sic) Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan COVID-19 Positive Health Update: Hospital Says He's Stable

Amitabh Bachchan’s son and actor Abhishek Bachchan has also tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to the hospital. Confirming the same, he tweeted, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them.” (sic)

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Now, celebrities such as Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Mahesh Babu Shoaib Akhtar Kriti Kharbanda, Manmoothy along with politician Harsh Vardhan among many others are praying for his quick recovery.

Check Out Reactions Here:

Get well soon amit uncle. All my love and prayers.. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 11, 2020

Get well soon sir ! Wishing you a speedy recovery… — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 11, 2020

Get well soon sir, my sincere prayers for your speedy recovery — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 11, 2020

You won over many earlier setbacks sir. Whether it was consecutive not so good performing films before Zanzeer

or fatal incident on set of coolie in 1983. Every time you came stronger & a legend. Our prayers are with you. Get well soon. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 11, 2020

Get well soon Amit ji. Prayers for a speedy recovery from all your fans across the border. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 11, 2020

Wishing for your speedy recovery Sir🙏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 11, 2020

Get well soon sir 🙏🙏 — Karishma Tanna (@KARISHMAK_TANNA) July 11, 2020

Get well soon sir — Mammootty (@mammukka) July 11, 2020

All our Prayers and a quick recovery Amit ji 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) July 11, 2020

Dear Sir, Praying for speedy recovery. — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 11, 2020

Please get well soon Mr B … lots of prayers and good wishes 💖💖💖 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) July 11, 2020

Wishing you a speedy recovery 🙏 Get well soon Amit ji — Sanjay Mishra (@imsanjaimishra) July 11, 2020

Wishing you speedy recoveries sir!! You l be absolutely fine!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🤗🤗 — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) July 11, 2020

Wishing you a speedy recovery sir !🙏🏻🤗♥️ — Karan Tacker (@karantacker) July 11, 2020

His fans also prayed for his speedy recovery and trended hashtag #AmitabhBachchan on Twitter.

Dear Amit Ji,You are a born fighter and can surely defeat this Chinese Virus also. Billion Indian’s heart are beating for your speedy recovery. Get well soon Sir👏🌺Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #AmitabhBachchan https://t.co/4fiZCAJrQc — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) July 11, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan also tests positive. Was just watching Breathe. Take care @juniorbachchan #AmitabhBachchan @news24tvchannel — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) July 11, 2020

Praying for your good health Sir. Get well soon.

🙏#AmitabhBachchan https://t.co/zqpN75hKje — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) July 11, 2020

Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get any worse, #AmitabhBachchan tests positive for corona pic.twitter.com/7eEDT79R1e — Srishti Pandey (@TweetsofSrish) July 11, 2020

As per the reports by various news channels, he is stable now.

Meanwhile, he was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s comedy drama Gulabo Sitabo along with Ayushmann Khurrana. He will return to small screen with twelth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. His upcoming films inclide Chehre, Brahmastra and Jhund.