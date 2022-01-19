Gehraiyaan Trailer Update: Shakur Batra’s Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddharth Chaturvedi. The project is the trio’s first collection and the fans are excited to witness their work together. While the audience has been anticipating the release of Gehraiyaan, the crew has been building anticipation by releasing new details about the film. Continuing on this path, Gehraiyaan is once again generating headlines, as the film’s makers have confirmed the trailer release date. The trailer for the much-anticipated film ‘Gehraiyaan‘ will be released tomorrow.Also Read - SpiceJet Air Hostess Grooves to Deepika Padukone's Jhak Maar Ke in Empty Flight, Delights The Internet | Watch

Following the overwhelmingly positive response to the teaser, fans have been waiting for the trailer with great anticipation. Amazon Prime Video announced the trailer's release tomorrow on their social media handle. They wrote, "our excitement- 📈our patience- 📉 #GehraiyaanOnPrime, trailer out tomorrow. Don't forget to set a reminder! Releasing Feb 11. @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @shakunbatra @ajit_andhare @deepikapadukone @siddhantchaturvedi @ananyapanday @dhairyakarwa @dharmamovies @Viacom18Studios @Jouska.films @sonymusicindia"

Check this out:

To announce the trailer's release, the lead actors' voices were utilised in the video.

To announce the trailer’s release, the lead actors’ voices were utilised in the video. They also announced it on their social media handles. Deepika Padukone can be heard saying, “Emotions will sync deeper, as we dive into the world of Gehraiyaan tomorrow.” Siddhant Chaturvedi said, “Choices will have consequences, as we dive into the world of Gehraiyaan tomorrow.” Ananya Panday said, “Love will get complicated, as we dive into the world of Gehraiyaan tomorrow.” Dhairya Karwa said, “Relationships will get twisted, as we dive into the world of Gehraiyaan tomorrow.”

With Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday as the leads, the film also stars Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapur. The film will now have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022, in over 240 countries and territories worldwide, thanks to a collaboration between Dharma Productions, Viacom18, and Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films.

