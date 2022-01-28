Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar’s Official Wedding Video: On January 27, Bollywood and TV star Mouni Roy tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa with the presence of family members and close friends. Mouni and Suraj performed two wedding rituals, one was Malayali traditional wedding in the morning and another was Bengali wedding at the night. There are several pictures and videos doing rounds on the internet but the one Mouni has shared is an official wedding video. The 3:18 minute clip is a breath of fresh air. It has everything the couple needs – scenic beauty, heartfelt music, and pouring emotions. Mouni and Suraj were captured beautifully while showing the essence of their relationship.Also Read - Mouni Roy's Bengali Bridal Look: Sabyasachi Lehenga, Double Dupatta With Kiran, And Lots of Grace

Mouni Roy missed her late father on her wedding day, so the family kept his painting where she was seen taking blessings. On the another frame, we could see Mouni’s entry with her bridesmaids in the pleasing video. From exchanging rings, garlands to performing kanyadaan ceremony, everything was shown beautifully. Suraj was captured tying a Taali (yellow necklace) around Mouni’s neck. Also Read - Mouni Roy Wears Sabyasachi Lehenga at Her Bengali Wedding With Suraj Nambiar, Don't Miss Sindoor on Her Nose - Watch Inside Videos

Watch the video of Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Also Read - Smriti Irani Shares Emotional Post For Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar: ‘She Came Into My Life 17 Years Ago…’

For the Malayali wedding, Mouni opted for traditional south Indian jewellery. The Naagin actor picked statement temple jewellery to complement her white and red border silk sari. She was seen wearing a kanti-style necklace featuring an eye-catching gold pendant, matching jhumkas, kadas and a mathapati. She topped it up with subtle makeup and gajra in her hair. On the other hand, Suraj wore a golden kurta with white dhoti pants to compliment the actor.

Wishing Mouni and Suraj a happy married life!