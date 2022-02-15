Mumbai: Actor and director Farhan Akhtar is all set to tie the knot with Shibani Dandekar on February 21, 2022. A few days before the wedding, groom-to-be Farhan has hosted a bachelor party, in which many of his special friends were seen having fun at the party. Taking to Instagram, Farhan dropped a picture with his gang of boys. In the image, we can see the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor was seen sharing smiles with his close buddies including Ritesh Sidhwani and Shakeel Ladak. The snap also features the cutouts of Shibani and Farhan’s faces. “The boys are back in town. #stagdaynightfever,” Farhan captioned the post.Also Read - Farhan Akhtar's Romantic-Goofy Post For Shibani Dandekar Will Crack You Up

Shibani Dandekar marked her presence too. Wait, she didn’t gate-crashed the party, instead her cut out was used as a mask alongside a mask of Farhan Akhtar’s face. Glimpse of Farhan’s bachelor’s party garnered several likes and comments. Shibani, too, commented on the post. “Umm… technically I am there too,” she wrote. Also Read - Farhan Akhtar’s Mother Honey Irani Reveals How Her Son And Shibani Dandekar Broke The News To The Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Also Read - Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Wedding Date, Time, Venue, Invitation Cards, Guests Lists; Javed Akhtar Spills Beans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)



Reportedly, Farhan and Shibani, who have been dating for a while now, will be registering their wedding in Mumbai on February 21. The celebrations will take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse.

In an interview with ETimes, Honey Irani spoke about Farhan’s marriage to Shibani. She described it as a happy occasion that everyone is looking forward to. She also stated that the entire family is ecstatic. Farhan and Shibani told them everything about their relationship and the wedding, according to Honey Irani. The couple had invited them to dinner and revealed their plans. She told, “The most important thing is that they are both really happy. I really hope they have a beautiful life together; it’s wonderful to see them getting married now. They were deeply committed to each other. But, to be honest, today’s couples take their time before deciding to marry. That is something we respect. We’re not the sort to get in the way. Farhan and Shibani are both adults. “Whatever they wanted, we would have approved.”