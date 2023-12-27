Home

From Fighter to Stree 2, Here Are 10 Most Anticipated Movies of 2024

New Year 2024: Mark Your Calendars With 10 Most Anticipated Indian Films

The anticipated film lineup for 2024 in Indian cinema seems incredibly promising! From Hrithik Roshan’s action-packed venture Fighter, Akshay Kumar’s return with Welcome 3 to Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2, the year holds a plethora of excitement for movie enthusiasts. The roster includes a diverse array of films that have the audience eagerly awaiting their release. Let’s take a closer look at the stellar lineup set to grace the screens this year. Trending Now 2024’s Bollywood Film Lineup

Fighter: Directed by Siddharth Anand, the upcoming aerial action thriller film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Fighter promises adrenaline-pumping action. Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a good response from the fans. The film is all set to hit theatres on January 25, 2024.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial stars Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The film is touted to be an action thriller and will hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

Chandu Champion: Helmed by Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Actor Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the lead role. ‘Chandu Champion’ marks Kartik’s first collaboration with director Kabir Khan. It will hit the theatres on June 14, 2024.

Singham Again: The third instalment of the superhit franchise ‘Singham’ stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. Directed by Rohit Shetty the film will hit the theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024.

Pushpa 2: Talking about the most anticipated films, how can we forget Allu Arjun’s pan-India film ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles and will hit the theatres on August 15, 2024.

Kalki 2898 AD: The sci-fi action thriller film starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in the lead roles is helmed by Nag Ashwin. Earlier the makers unveiled the teaser of the film which received decent responses from the fans.

Stree 2: Fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel of the hit horror comedy film ‘Stree’. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in the lead roles. It will release in theatres in August 2024.

Jigra: Helmed by Vasan Bala, the film stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. It marks Alia and Vasan’s first on-screen collaboration. The film is all set to hit theatres on September 27, 2024. Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like ‘Monica O My Darling’, a crime thriller film ‘Peddlers’ and ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’.

Game Changer: Directed by Shankar, the action thriller film starring ‘RRR’ actor Ram Charan and Kiara Advani is among the most anticipated films of 2024. However, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

Welcome To The Jungle: ‘Welcome 3’ or ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ is being directed by Ahmed Khan. The star cast of the film includes Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, and Yashpal Sharma. It will release in the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2024.

