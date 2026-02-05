Home

From Flipperachi to Doja Cat’s ‘AAAHH MEN!’: How Aditya Dhar is taking Dhurandhar global through music

After the massive success of Dhurandhar, fans have been eagerly waiting to witness the second installment of the high-octane spy franchise. The anticipation only intensified when the makers dropped the official teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge earlier this week. Just hours after its release, the teaser created a buzz on social media, with viewers dissecting every detail. Among the many talking points, one thing that grabbed everyone’s attention and dominated discussions was Doja Cat’s song being featured in the film.

Teaser Creates Instant Buzz

Incorporating adrenaline-pumping visuals, the teaser offered a sneak peek of what’s coming next. As per the preview, Ranveer Singh is stepping into the fierce avatar of Hamza, and flashbacks of his younger self, Jaskira were also seen, hinting at a layered narrative.

However, besides these details, another piece of information that caught everyone’s eye was that the soundtrack sounded remarkably similar to the style of Grammy Award-winning singer Doja Cat. The speculation soon turned into curiosity.

Makers Confirm the Track

The mystery, however, didn’t last long. The makers have clearly mentioned the name of the song in the description section of the teaser on YouTube. It reads, “AAAHH MEN! by Doja Cat”.

The use of an internationally recognised artist further shows the global appeal of the film and how makers want to position it.

Aditya Dhar takes the Dhurandhar franchise global with international music

What’s interesting is that after the massive success of Dhurandhar, it wasn’t just his action-packed spy franchise that stood out, but it was also his choice of songs that shaped the musical identity of the film. While the first part featured Arabic track, Flipperachi, very few would have imagined that a song with Middle Eastern roots could fit so seamlessly into a mainstream Bollywood thriller. After the release of Dhurandhar, Flipperachi created history by earning a new Guinness World Record for the most number-one positions on the Billboard Arabia chart by a single song.

Now, with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Aditya Dhar is seen moving from an Arabic chartbuster to Western pop as the teaser features “AAAHH MEN!” by Doja Cat. This further shows how Aditya blends different cultures through music, giving his franchise a fresh and international feel.

At a time when most filmmakers are opting remixes, Aditya Dhar’s decision of mixing global music stands out.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller that follows an Indian operative infiltrating Karachi’s underworld and dismantling its nexus with terror groups. While now all eyes are on the part 2, Dhurandhar has emerged not only as a blockbuster, but it has also broken many records with earnings reportedly surpassing Rs 300 crore worldwide.

The sequel promises an equally powerful ensemble cast, with Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal returning to reprise their roles.

Release Date

Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to release on March 19 2026, leaving fans curious about what’s coming next.

