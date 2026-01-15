Home

Entertainment

From Gadar 2, Border to Yamla Pagla Deewana, check out 8 best films of Sunny Deol, ahead of Border 2 release that shook the box office

From Gadar 2, Border to Yamla Pagla Deewana, check out 8 best films of Sunny Deol, ahead of Border 2 release that shook the box office

Explore the top 8 Sunny Deol films, from Gadar 2 and Border to Yamla Pagla Deewana, that made a mark at the box office. Get ready for the release of Border 2 and revisit the Icon Star’s biggest hits.

Sunny Deol has been one of Bollywood’s most iconic actors for decades. Known for his fiery action sequences, patriotic roles, and unforgettable dialogues, he has delivered films that not only entertained audiences but also became cultural milestones. Ahead of Border 2, let’s revisit eight of his best box office hits that defined his career.

8 Best films of Sunny Deol

Gadar 2 (2023)- IMDb: 7.8

Sunny Deol’s highest-grossing film, Gadar 2, collected an impressive Rs 525.45 crore worldwide. Released in 2023, the film broke numerous box office records and reaffirmed Sunny’s appeal with its gripping storyline, emotional depth, and action-packed sequences.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001)- IMDb: 7.3

The original Gadar earned around Rs 133 crore worldwide. This romantic action drama set during the Partition became one of the most-watched Indian films of its era. Sunny Deol’s performance made it a timeless classic, blending patriotism with heartfelt romance.

Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011)- IMDb: 5.8

Yamla Pagla Deewana was a commercial hit, collecting Rs 88.72 crore worldwide. The film showcased Sunny’s versatility with comedy and family drama alongside his real-life family, bringing light-hearted entertainment to audiences across India.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Border (1997)- IMDb: 7.9

Border, a patriotic war drama, earned Rs 66.70 crore worldwide. Sunny Deol’s portrayal of an army officer during the Battle of Longewala remains iconic. The film continues to be celebrated for its patriotic themes, gripping narrative, and stellar ensemble cast.

The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003)- IMDb: 5.4

This high-budget spy thriller collected Rs 44.08 crore worldwide. Sunny Deol’s role brought intensity and drama to the film, helping it become one of the memorable action entries of the early 2000s.

Indian (2001)- IMDb: 5.5

Indian, a patriotic drama, earned Rs 41.7 crore worldwide. Sunny’s performance as a man fighting injustice resonated deeply with audiences, making the film a respected addition to his repertoire of patriotic movies.

Ghayal (1990)- IMDb: 7.7

Ghayal collected Rs 17 crore worldwide and earned Sunny Deol a National Film Award. His role as an avenging hero established him as a formidable action star in Indian cinema.

Damini (1993)- IMDb: 7.8

Damini earned Rs 11.7 crore worldwide. This courtroom drama became iconic for Sunny’s powerful delivery of the “Tarikh pe Tarikh” dialogue, highlighting his skill in delivering strong dramatic performances beyond action roles.

More about Sunny Deol

With Border 2 releasing on January 23, 2026, industry experts predict it could match or surpass the Rs 500 crore benchmark set by Gadar 2 and can even touch the Rs 1000 crore mark, becoming first from the year 2026. Sunny is also expected to feature in other major projects, including Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana and Aamir Khan’s Lahore 1947, making 2026 a landmark year for his fans.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.