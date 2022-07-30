Bollywood at Mijwan Fashion Show 2022: Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone turned showstoppers for designer Manish Malhotra at Mijwan Couture Fashion Show on July 29. The Mijwan Fashion Couture was held on Friday evening at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra showcased his latest collection at Mijwan Couture Fashion Show, hosted by Shabana Azmi and the star-studded event was graced by many popular B-town celebs. Filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Iulia Vantur, Nora Fatehi, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and many more were among the big names that attended the event. Also Read - Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Exude Grace, Elegance And Love at Mijwan 2022 - Watch Viral Videos

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone turned showstoppers at Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan Couture Fashion Show

Most of the celebs opted for blingy sarees for the event, while Gauri Khan looked absolutely fabulous in a glittery blue saree, Vidya Balan looked breathtakingly gorgeous in her black saree. Genelia D’souza, Iulia Vantur and Nora Fatehi also opted for beautiful sarees by Manish Malhotra.

B-Town celebs at Manish Malhotra fashion show:

Gauri Khan

Vidya Balan Genelia D’Souza Nora Fatehi



Dia Mirza



Anusha & Shibani Dandekar Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal Asha Bhosle with her granddaughter Shabana Azmi Iulia Vantur Sanjay Kapoor, wife Maheep

Interestingly, Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan Fashion Show celebrates its tenth anniversary this year.