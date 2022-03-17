The recent influx of leading lady roles for Bollywood actresses appears to be a welcome break from the industry’s traditionally male-dominated standards. Women-centric films are not prevalent in Bollywood, and giving ladies lead parts is still an uncommon occurrence. Deepika Padukone‘s relationship drama ‘Gehraiyaan,’ Alia Bhatt‘s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,’ and Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah‘s ‘Jalsa,’ — are among the few films that have adhered to the trait in succession recently.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Receives Love Letter From Ranbir Kapoor on 29th Birthday, Did You Spot it in Her Video?

The success of 'Gehraiyaan' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has certainly reinstated filmmakers' faith in backing subjects headlined by talented and celebrated actresses of Bollywood. No wonder, all eyes are on Amazon's next 'Jalsa' touted to be the next big thing in the OTT space. With powerhouse performers like Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah sharing the screen space for the first time, 'Jalsa' is certainly one of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2022 that looks to redefine and revolutionise women characters in the entertainment industry.

Touted as one of the best content-driven films of 2022, 'Jalsa' has also been creating a lot of buzz, especially after the release of the trailer that gave the audience a glimpse of how intriguing this story is going to be. Known for acing every character with her acting, Vidya Balan plays the role of Maya, a journalist in the film. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the drama thriller also stars the powerful performer, Shefali Shah as Rukhsana, Maya's house cook. Replete with spellbinding performances and a nerve-wracking storyline, 'Jalsa' promises to keep audiences at the edge, leaving them wanting for more.

(This is a Press Release)