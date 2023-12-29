Home

Entertainment

From King Khan to The King of Box Office, Shah Rukh Khan’s Unstoppable Rs 2500 Crore Triumph in 2023

From King Khan to The King of Box Office, Shah Rukh Khan’s Unstoppable Rs 2500 Crore Triumph in 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's Cinematic Conquest in 2023 With Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. SRK Sets Box Office Ablaze With More Than Rs 2500 Crore Collection!

From King Khan to The King of Box Office, Shah Rukh Khan's Unstoppable Rs 2500 Crore Triumph in 2023

Shah Rukh Khan‘s triumphant return to the silver screen in 2023 is nothing short of legendary. The year marked a glorious resurgence for the Bollywood icon, fondly hailed as the “King of Romance” and now indisputably crowned as the “Box Office King.” After a hiatus following the film Zero, SRK’s comeback was not just a revival but a sensational dominance that rewrote box office history.

The grand spectacle commenced on January 25 when Yash Raj Films unleashed Pathaan, an action-packed extravaganza that not only marked Shah Rukh Khan‘s return but shattered box office records from day one. The movie’s colossal success wasn’t solely measured in rupees but in the hearts it conquered globally. Fans poured into theatres, relishing every moment of SRK’s charismatic screen presence, propelling Pathaan into the coveted Rs 1000 crore club within a blink. Pathaan grossed Rs 1,050.30 crore worldwide, becoming the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.

Trending Now

Following this cinematic triumph, Shah Rukh Khan didn’t hit the brakes but continued his winning streak in September with Atlee’s Jawan, captivating audiences with a spellbinding performance that further solidified his reign at the box office. The film wasn’t just a hit; it was a phenomenon, swiftly joining Pathaan in the elite league of Rs 1000 crore grossers. The yearning for Shah Rukh Khan on celluloid seemed insatiable as fans demanded for more. Jawan collected Rs 1148.32 crore at the worldwide box office.

You may like to read

And more they received with Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, a cinematic marvel that surpassed expectations, racing past the Rs 300 crore mark within a week of its release. This feat not only affirmed Shah Rukh Khan’s indomitable star power but cemented his unparalleled status as the sole actor in Indian cinema to amass a staggering Rs 2500 crore plus in a single year. Dunki, released on December 21, is still running in the theatres and the numbers will definitely increase. SRK’s third film is expected to have a total collection of more than Rs 600 crore.

It isn’t merely about box office figures, it’s a testament to the enduring love and extreme admiration that Shah Rukh Khan commands worldwide. His magnetic screen presence, coupled with a compelling narrative in each film, forged an unbreakable bond with audiences across generations. The year 2023 will forever stand as a glorious chapter in the Indian cinema, engraving Shah Rukh Khan’s triumphant return as a testament to his unrivalled stardom. As the year draws to a close, the curtains haven’t fallen on Shah Rukh Khan’s reign yet, promising that the legend’s cinematic conquest will continue to rewrite the records and steal hearts for years to come.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.