Actresses who battled cancer: Bollywood stars are regarded not just for their glamourous avatars and acting skills, but also for inspiring people from all walks of life. Celebrities have shown us how to deal with stressful situations with a smile, especially women who have an unbelievable way of making others know that where there is a will, there is a way! In an industry that is full of glamour and pretence, it’s not easy to find stories that are inspiring and believable. Over the year, the industry has seen a paradigm shift where women have increasingly begun to tell their stories, the challenges they have faced, and the struggles that they have gone through in their personal lives. Here, we have combined a list for our readers to meet those women from the Indian film industry who have or are battling cancer. Many Indian actresses have been diagnosed with cancer; some have beaten the odds, while others are still fighting and inspiring their millions of admirers to keep fighting for life.Also Read - 'Being Imperfect Is Your Own Perfect’: Athiya Shetty Opens Up on Facing Body Shaming

Here is the list of 9 Indian actresses who showed us how to smile in the face of adversity:

Hamsa Nandini (Breast Cancer, 2021) Also Read - '9 Chemotherapy Done, 7 More to go:' Telugu Actress Hamsa Nandini Shares Powerful Note After Getting Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Also Read - How Can You Reduce Risk Of Breast Cancer? All Your Concerns Related To Breast Cancer | Explained By Expert

Telugu actress Hamsa Nandini has revealed that she has a Grade III Invasive Carcinoma (breast cancer). The 37-year-old discovered a ‘tiny lump’ in her breast four months ago and had it checked out. Nandini received a lot of love from her fans as she discussed her fears and her refusal to play the victim. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

Kirron Kher (Blood Cancer, 2021)

Veteran actor Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer, in April of this year. Celebrities and fans are sending their good wishes to the actress, and they’re all hoping for her speedy recovery. Anupam Kher, Kirron’s husband, took to Instagram to update the public about her health recently. While her treatment continues, she has resumed work and is currently judging a reality show alongside Shilpa Shetty and Baadshah. Such spirit!

Tahira Kashyap (Breast Cancer, 2018)

In 2018, filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap, who is married to actor Ayushmann Khurana, was diagnosed with Stage 0 breast cancer. When she was diagnosed, she didn’t hide it; she decided to document it in order to inspire other women in the world. She finished her treatment in January 2019 and is now cancer-free! Tahira’s story and struggle have given her a lot of encouragement and it has provided a deeper belief in one’s self-power. Look at that picture and see how scars actually make you shine!

Sonali Bendre (Metastatic Cancer, 2018)

Actress Sonali Bendre who ruled hearts in the ’90s was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018. Her trip to New York was where she received her intensive treatment. Despite this, she maintained a cheerful attitude throughout her therapy and shared images of herself at each stage. The entire treatment and the diagnosis only made her stronger and could never take away her smile.

Nafisa Ali (Peritoneal and Ovarian Cancer, 2018)

Actress Nafisa Ali is one of the few celebrities who has overcome cancer with a good outlook. Star of ‘Life In A… Metro,’ spoke up about her continuous battle with leukoderma, a form of skin illness characterised by discoloured patches that may be the result of severe chemotherapy, in interviews and on social media. The seasoned artiste stayed active on social media, updating her fans on her progress. She even posted a picture of herself smiling during one of her chemo sessions.

Manisha Koirala (Ovarian Cancer, 2012)

Actress Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. She was flown to the United States for treatment, though the nature of her illness was not revealed. The actor underwent chemotherapy spending months in a New York hospital. She is actively interested in promoting cancer awareness after overcoming cancer and winning the battle. Manisha has documented her cancer journey in her autobiography and has revealed how her family, friends, and her own belief in self pushed her to beat the big C. Manisha made her comeback in Bollywood with a film titled Maya and she was welcomed by her fans with opened arms. The actor is healthy and working today.

Lisa Ray (Blood Cancer, 2009)

Actress Lisa Ray was fearless in not just discussing her cancer diagnosis, but also posting images and raising awareness about it. She was one of the first celebrities to announce her cancer diagnosis publicly. Lisa, unlike other celebrities at that time, was open about her condition and talked about her cancer battle. She also spoke about the same in her book titled ‘Close To The Bone: A Memoir.’ The actor documented her cancer journey and how she beat the big C with the support of her family and a strong belief in her healing journey.

Barbara Mori (Breast Cancer, 2007)

Actress Barbara Mori is known for her steamy chemistry with Hrithik Roshan in Kites, but a few people are aware that she is also a cancer survivor. Barbara has been actively involved in raising awareness among women to take care of themselves and has had frequent checkups since then. She was diagnosed with breast cancer stage I quite early in her career.

Mumtaz (Breast Cancer, 2002)

Veteran actress Mumtaz was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002. Even though she was in her 50s, the effervescent actress was able to beat cancer after six chemotherapies and 35 radiation treatments. The actress is healthy and is living a happy life with her family away from the film industry.

Inspiring… aren’t they?