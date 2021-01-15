TV actor Nia Sharma has chosen the Swedish beauty Volvo XC90 D5 Inscription as her luxury ride. The popular actor of Jamai Raja fame recently took the delivery of her all-new uber-luxurious, black coloured SUV – Volvo XC90 D5. Volvo XC90 price starts at Rs 80.95 Lakh and goes upto Rs 1.31 Crore. The price of the Diesel version for XC90 ranges between Rs 80.95 Lakh – Rs 87.97 Lakh and the price of Petrol version for XC90 ranges between Rs 96.72 Lakh – Rs 1.31 Crore. The actor and her brother Vinay Sharma immediately took to their social media to announce the new toy in the family. The XC90 D5 Inscription is Volvo’s flagship sedan and compete with popular German premium executive sedans like – Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6 and BMW 5 Series. Also Read - Nia Sharma Flaunts Her Curves in Latest Picture While Posing From Vanity Van

Nia Sharma wore a classy monochrome outfit to match her black beast. She donned a black bralette over an oversized t-shirt, loose pants and white boots. Her brother was also seen in one of the pictures. Keeping the caption short and to the point, Nia wrote, “You can’t buy Happiness but you can buy cars and that’s pretty much the same thing ! @vinayyshrma”. Also Read - Nia Sharma Buys a Stunning House in Mumbai, Shares Photos From Her Balcony

Soon after she announced the good news, her colleagues and fans took to the comment section and started congratulating her. Nia’s co-star and good friend Ravi Dubey wrote, “congrats ni” while Aamir Ali’s comment read, “Congratulations .. I remember our conversation bout de car”. Also Read - Nia Sharma Enjoys Her Sunday Afternoon While Swinging in a Black Satin Plunging Neckline Dress- Watch

Actor Anirudh Dave wrote: “Is this the same girl who was driving small Daewoo car matiz decade back … happy for u rockstar.. 🤗🤗 congrats”.

Check out the pictures and video of Nia’s new luxurious car:

The Volvo XC90 has a sophisticated exterior and interior styling is backed up by many practical features inside the luxurious cabin and it’s packed with modern safety features.

On the work front, Nia revealed the first look of her upcoming song Gale Lagana Hai crooned by Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar’s voice.

Many congratulations to Nia Sharma!