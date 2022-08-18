ED Accuses Jacqueline Fernandez: A supplementary charge sheet was filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar in a Delhi Court on Wednesday. The charge sheet also mentioned the name of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused. As per reports, Jacqueline was found to be the beneficiary of the proceeds of the extorted money and the agency believes that she was aware that conman Sukesh was an extortionist. Jacqueline had received a series of expensive gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and the list included designer handbags, car and diamonds which has now come under radar.Also Read - ED Nams Jacqueline Fernandez as Accused in Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case

ED charge sheet clearly stated that “during the investigation, statements of Jacqueline Fernandez were recorded on 30.08.2021 and 20.10.2021.

Sukesh was confronted with Jacqueline on 20th Oct 2021.

While Chandrashekar said he couldn’t recall, Jacqueline said she received four bags of Gucci, Chanel, Saint Laurent and Dior; two shoes of Louis Vuitton and Louboutin; two outfits of Gucci; perfumes; four cats; a Mini Cooper; two diamond earrings; and a multicoloured diamond bracelet from Chandrashekar.

When ED asked Chandrashekar if he gave Rs 15 lakh in cash to Advaita Kala on behalf of Jacqueline? Both Fernandez and Chandrashekar confirmed it.

Sources in the agency claimed she was presented with gifts worth ₹ 10 crore, which also included a horse worth ₹ 52 lakh and a Persian cat worth ₹ 9 lakh.

The actress also said that she had met Chandrashekar twice in Chennai in June 2021. Jacqueline stated that Sukesh Chandrasekhar had arranged private jet trips and her hotel stay.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that he used illegal funds to purchase gifts for the actor.

