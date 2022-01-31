Mumbai: Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s wedding in Goa drew our attention. There were so many post-wedding ceremonies including after-party, sangeet and grah pravesh ceremony. Whatever was the occasion, the actor always gets it right in terms of the outfit! On Sunday, the couple returned to Mumbai in their new house and got a warm welcome from their family and friends. During the grah pravesh ceremony, Mouni Roy wore a red and golden Banarsi saree with minimal makeup and open hair. Suraj was seen in an off-white kurta-pyjama.Also Read - Mouni Roy Dazzles in Heavily Embellished Lehenga For Her Sangeet Ceremony | See Gorgeous Pics

There are videos and pictures from the ceremony. Mouni was seen walking into the house with alta painted on her feet. The second video showed both of them deeply engrossed in a fish the ring game where the bride and groom are supposed to find a ring in a pot of milky water. Mouni defeated Suraj. The couple later spent the night partying with their friends at home. Also Read - 'Humari Mouni Ko Humesha Khush Rakhna’: Arjun Bijlani’s Heartfelt Post For Newlyweds Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar

Have a look at the videos from grah pravesh:

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot on January 27 in Goa, following the Malayali and Bengali traditions. The couple have been keeping fans hooked to social media with photos and videos from the wedding festivities.