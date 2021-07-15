What to Watch on July 15, 2021 on OTT Platforms: As the week rolls on, people start making a list of web shows and movies they plan to watch. If you are also looking for a great bunch of stuff to sit back and watch then you are at the right place. We have curated a list of titles for you to watch on OTT platforms on July 15 or in the upcoming weekend. Here are five shows and movies on Netflix and Amazon Prime for you to watch today:Also Read - Kriti Sanon Stuns in Nude Corset Dress Worth Rs 14,333: Yay or Nay?

Malik: Amazon Prime Video in Malayalam language: Fahadh Faasil-starrer Malik starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, July 15. Written and directed by Mahesh Narayan, the film follows the life of Sulaiman Malik (Fahadh), who is a saviour of his community and stands up against corruption.

Never Have I Ever Season 2: Netflix in English language: In Never Have I Ever Season 2, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Devi Vishwakumar, an Indian-American teenager, has a new love life, a new classmate, and more reasons to bicker with her conservative mother.

A Perfect Fit: Netflix in Balinese language: Directed by Hadrah Daeng Ratu, the film stars Nadya Arina, Refal Hady, Giorgino Abraham, Laura Theux. Sparks fly when a fashion blogger in Bali meets a gifted shoemaker, leading her to question her commitment to her fiancé.

My Amanda: Netflix in Filipino language: The synopsis of the Filipino movie reads, “Two unusually close friends share every aspect of their lives together, but as their own worlds change and evolve, their bond remains the only constant.”

Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo: Netflix in Portuguese language: Brazilian rapper Emicida is back with another live music special, this time performing hits from his album AmarElo at São Paulo’s Theatro Municipal.