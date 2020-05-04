With lockdown extended and showing no signs of ending soon, binge watch is what can kill our time a home and also entertain us with a range range of content available on the online streaming websites. With May, comes more exciting shows and movies on the online streaming app and here we give you a new playlist of movies and series that is enough to wipe-off your boredom and monotony amid coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - 'Don't Want Our Villages to Become Italy': Centre's Dig at Sonia Gandhi's Aid For Migrants

Baarish Season 2



Starring Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi in the lead will hit screens on May 6 on Zee5 and AltBalaji. The story revolves around a married couple who discover the meaning of love and try to safeguard their relationship from difficulties and major twists that takes place in their life.

Malang

Malang, directed by Mohit Suri is a crime thriller featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani as serial killers, while Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu play cops. It is a love story in the background of deceit, revenge and toxic tie-ups. The film will be released on May 7 on Netflix.

Jumanji: The Next Level

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock starrer Jumanji: The Next Level will be released on Amazon Prime on May 10. The film is back with its another instalment where Spencers goes back to the world of Jumanji and his friends re-enter the game to bring him back home but the game is broken and is fighting back.

Paatal Lok

The action-thriller show Paatal Lok is all set to premiere on Amazon on May 15. The neo-noir series delves into the interplay within the four estates of democracy. Helmed by NH10 and Udta Punjab writer Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok features Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee.

White Lines Season 1

Zoe Walker leaves her quiet life behind to investigate her brother’s disappearance in Inbiza, where she quickly heads down a decadent and dangerous path. The series will release on May 15.

The Imitation Game

During World War 2, a mathematician leads a team of cryptanalysts as they work feverishly to break the German’s notorious Enigma code. Releasing on May 25 on Netflix.

Life

The discovery of a single-called organism in a sample from Mars causes excitement, until the life form starts to display signs of intelligence. Release on Netflix on May 7.

Room

Kidnapped, confined to a tiny room and raped, a young woman gives birth to a son. When he reaches his fifth birthday, she begins plotting an escape. Releasing on Netflix on May 25.

300: Rise of an Empire

Releasing on June 1 on Netflix, the story is about mortal-turned-god Xerxes is back, leading the Persian forces in their invasion of Greece in the prequel to 300

Keeping up with Kardashians

Sister Kim, Kourtney and Khole and other members of the blended Kardashian clan, date celebrities and hobnob with Los Angeles high society. Releasing on June 1 on Netflix.