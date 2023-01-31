Top Recommended Stories
From Pathaan to Politics, Kangana Ranaut & Urfi Javed’s Love And Hate Relationship Continues on Twitter!
A tweet by Kangana Ranaut made Urfi Javed respond and it became a whole conversation involving politics, the constitution, women's rights, freedom of expression, and a mutual sarcasm club.
It all started with Kangana Ranaut’s sarcastic tweet on the tremendous Box Office success of Pathaan. The actor’s tweet in which she said the Indian audience has always loved ‘only Khans’ raised many eyebrows and got a reaction from Urfi Javed. The popular social media influencer is known for calling a spade a spade and this time, she responded to Kangana’s tweet by saying ‘art has no religion.’ After a Twitter exchange on Monday, the two indulged in more banter on Tuesday.
When Kangana tagged PM Narendra Modi, demanding a ‘uniform civil code’ in India (a contentious proposal by BJP that the left has objected to), Urfi sarcastically wrote, “Uniform wound be a bad idea for me maam! 😅 I’m popular only because of my clothes (sic).”
Kangana though sent out positivity by tweeting how both nakedness and dressed-up posture are forms of expression. She mentioned ‘Mahadevi Akka’ from the legends and wrote, “Clothes and a lack of them Both are self expression, Mahadevi Akka is a shinning star In the world of Kannada literature she is the greatest, she lived in forests and never wore clothes. Don’t let anyone shame you about your body, you are pure and divine, my love to you 🤗 (sic).”
Uorfi then thanked Kangana for the tweet but didn’t forget to mention that their ‘political ideologies’ are different. This made the Queen actor write a tweet about people often finding different ways to highlight how they don’t like her and her ideas. She wrote, “I am a sensitive n sensible person not a political person,I was asked to join politics many times I didn’t but those who hate my light they need to justify their hate/fear,they reason that they hate my political ideologies,ha ha whatever helps them get through the day 🥰🙏(sic).”
Catch the whole Twitter conversation (or is it a banter?) in this thread:
Our political views don’t match but gosh mad respect for this woman today 🌹❤️ https://t.co/hIX5ZvAvBh
— Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 31, 2023
Both Kangana and Uorfi are known to do things their way. None of them fears anyone or anything when it comes to making bold choices and living their lives unabashedly. Twitter wouldn’t mind a bit of fearlessness (wink)!
