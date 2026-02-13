Home

Entertainment

From Rajpal Yadav to Ranveer Singh: Celebrities who recently landed in legal troubles

From Rajpal Yadav to Ranveer Singh: Celebrities who recently landed in legal troubles

Not just Rajpal Yadav, here are some known celebrities who recently found themselves in the middle of legal troubles, Read inside.

From Rajpal Yadav to Ranveer Singh: Celebrities who recently landed in legal troubles

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, legal troubles and controversies are nothing new. However, it takes over the headlines when the names of celebrated stars are involved. A similar situation has been happening with celebrated actors who not only dominated the headlines for films and performances but also for legal troubles. From financial disputes and inheritance battles to deepfake misuse and FIRs, several celebrities are currently navigating serious courtroom matters alongside their careers.

Rajpal Yadav’s check-bounce case escalates

Actor Rajpal Yadav, who is currently making headlines for his recent surrender to the High Court in his long-running check-bounce case, is the first one on the list. His case reached a critical stage in early February 2026 after the Delhi High Court dismissed his plea to grant him additional time and directed him to surrender. Following the order, the actor surrendered at Tihar Jail, marking a major development in the case. The case goes back to 2010, when he took a loan for his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. Following the failure of his production venture, the amount escalated to nearly Rs 9 crore.

Karisma Kapoor linked to inheritance dispute

Karisma Kapoor is reportedly involved in an ongoing high-stakes inheritance and trust dispute connected to the estate of her late ex-husband Sunjay Kapur. The case has also drawn her children into the matter. The late Sanjay Kapur and Karishma Kapoor’s children, Samira and Kiaan, have also alleged that Sanjay Kapur’s wife, Priya Sachdev, forged the will and kept them out of it, further intensifying the complexity of the case.

Manoj Bajpayee’s film faces backlash

Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming project “Ghooskhor Pandat” has recently landed in legal trouble after facing backlash over its title. Reports indicate that an FIR was registered in Lucknow alleging caste and community insult.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Ranveer Singh booked an IFFI appearance

Ranveer Singh recently faced a fresh police case after a court-ordered FIR was filed in Bengaluru. The complaint followed after the incident when Ranveer Singh, during his stage appearance at IFFI 2025, reenacted Rishabh Shetty’s Daiva act from the film Kantara. His act hurt religious sentiments. The incident reportedly occurred on November 28, 2025, while the FIR was registered in late January 2026.

Vivek Oberoi seeks restraint orders

Vivek Oberoi filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking protection against the alleged misuse of his identity in AI-generated deepfake content and fake profiles. As per reports, the material was vulgar and sexually explicit, prompting the actor to request restraint orders and removals.

Conclusion

These developments reveal a growing intersection between celebrity culture and legal accountability. Whether it is financial conflict, digital misuse, or inheritance dispute, celebrities’ lives show that they not only reap the benefits of the spotlight but also all its challenges.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.