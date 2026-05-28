From Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra to Salman Khan, Bollywood celebrities whose film exits grabbed headlines

From sudden walkouts to controversial replacements many Bollywood stars made headlines after exiting big budget films that later became major talking points in the industry.

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Celebrities who exited films (PC: Instagram)

Bollywood has witnessed several shocking casting changes over the years where actors walked away from massive projects just before filming or even during production. These exits often sparked controversy, fan debates and industry gossip because many of these films later became iconic successes. The latest discussion started after Ranveer Singh’s sudden exit from Don 3 created major buzz online. Reports claimed the actor faced a non-cooperation directive from FWICE while producer-director Farhan Akhtar reportedly demanded compensation worth Rs 45 crore over losses linked to the project delay. The controversy once again brought attention to other stars who also left high-profile films midway or before production started.

Bollywood stars whose exits became bigger than the films

Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 exit sparks fresh controversy

Ranveer Singh recently became the center of attention after reports about his exit from Don 3 surfaced online. The actor was expected to lead the Farhan Akhtar directorial but allegedly stepped away just before shooting preparations began. Reports claimed Farhan sought compensation worth Rs 45 crore over losses, while FWICE asked both parties to resolve the matter through discussion. The controversy quickly became one of the biggest Bollywood talking points and fans were left surprised by the sudden development.

Kareena Kapoor left Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai before debut

Kareena Kapoor Khan was originally supposed to make her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. She had already shot several scenes for the film before stepping away from the project. Reports suggested differences between director Rakesh Roshan and Kareena’s mother Babita led to the exit. The role later went to Ameesha Patel and the film became a massive blockbuster that launched Hrithik and Ameesha into stardom.

Salman Khan’s Inshallah never took off

Salman Khan was set to reunite with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Inshallah alongside Alia Bhatt. The project generated huge excitement because it would have marked another collaboration between Salman and Bhansali after Saawariya. However reports later suggested creative disagreements over the script caused the actor to leave the film. Eventually the project was officially shelved leaving fans disappointed.

Priyanka Chopra walked out of Bharat

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was expected to return to Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Bharat after several years away from Hindi cinema. She had already signed the project and preparations were underway. However the actress exited the film before shooting and Katrina Kaif later replaced her in the final version. Her sudden departure became a major headline at the time and sparked intense speculation online.

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Kartik Aaryan’s Dostana 2 fallout shocked fans

Kartik Aaryan was officially announced as the lead actor in Dostana 2 alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. The film was being produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and shooting had already begun. Later reports confirmed Kartik’s exit from the project due to professional circumstances. Since then the makers have reportedly been trying to restart the film with a fresh cast.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan exited Heroine during pregnancy

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had signed Madhur Bhandarkar’s Heroine after Kareena Kapoor initially rejected the role. The actress had already started work on the project before she stepped away after becoming pregnant with her first child. Eventually Kareena Kapoor returned to the film and played the lead role.

Shah Rukh Khan walked away from Robot

Before Rajinikanth created history with Robot, Shah Rukh Khan was reportedly the first choice for the sci fi film directed by Shankar. The superstar was attached to the project during its early development phase. However he later exited the film for reasons that were never publicly clarified. Rajinikanth eventually took over the role and the film became one of Indian cinema’s biggest successes.

Rekha exited Fitoor midway through shooting

Veteran actress Rekha had already started filming for Fitoor alongside Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur. She was cast in the important role of Begum Hazrat in the Abhishek Kapoor directorial. However Rekha later exited the project midway through production and Tabu eventually stepped into the role. Her departure became another widely discussed casting change in Bollywood.