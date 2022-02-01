Mumbai: Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan have been making headlines as they are rumoured to be dating. The Krishh actor has sent his fans into a frenzy last week when he was photographed exiting a restaurant hand-in-hand. As per the reports, Hrithik is dating actress Saba. However, the story behind their alleged dinner date is different. A source close to them revealed, “Hrithik Roshan and Saba first met each other through a common friend, who is into Indie music. After their first meeting, Hrithik and Saba stayed in touch and met recently for dinner. The duo discussed their work over dinner.”Also Read - Saba Azad Doesn’t Refuse She Was With Hrithik Roshan But Quickly Gets Off The Hook | Read On

For the uninitiated, Saba Azad has acted in a couple of movies and was seen in the Netflix series Feels Like Ishq. She made her acting debut in 2008 with Dil Kabaddi. Saba will be seen next in Rocket Boys, which will premiere on February 4, on SonyLiv. Also Read - Who is Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan's Rumoured Girlfriend?

According to a report by ETimes, they called Saba to get the answers to all these questions. On answering the call, Saba was very calm and polite when they introduced themselves, but as soon as they moved on from their introduction to ask about her pictures with Hrithik that are all over the internet, she quickly changed her approach. She remarked hastily, “I’m sorry, but I’m in the midst of something. I’ll return your call.” She continued, “I will call you back,” when the channel continued to ask Saba about her equation with Hrithik Roshan. The 32-year-old actor never denied that she was not with Roshan. Also Read - ‘Some Bonds Are Eternal’: Susanne Khan Joins Hrithik Roshan to Celebrate His Sister Sunaina’s 50th Birthday