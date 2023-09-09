Home

From Shilpa Shetty, A Heartfelt Birthday Note For Hubby Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra exchanged vows in 2009. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood sensation Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been happily married to businessman Raj Kundra since 2009 and the duo never miss an opportunity to shell out couple goals. The celebrated actress has always stood beside her better half through thick and thin. Shilpa Shetty has never shied away from being a cheerleader for her husband dearest, and her recent post says it all. As Raj Kundra celebrates his 48th birthday today, Shilpa Shetty didn’t miss the opportunity to shower love and express her feelings to him with an adorable and romantic post.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is gearing up to grace the silver screens with her upcoming outing, Sukhee.

Shilpa Shetty Showers Special Birthday Wish On Raj Kundra

The Sukhee actress dropped a video on her Instagram handle wishing the birthday boy on his special day. The video shows Shilpa Shetty having a romantic walk with her husband, Raj Kundra, while on a wildlife safari. Adding more romance to the video, Shilpa shared the video against the backdrop of the iconic song ‘Yuhi Kat Jayega Safar’.

Needless to say, Raj Kundra has always been a camera-shy person, completely opposite to Shilpa. Reflecting his same personality, Raj was seen shying away from the camera and enjoying the beauty around him in the birthday video. On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty was seen enjoying and recording the romantic walk with a million-dollar smile the entire time.

The doting wife captioned her post saying, “Gifting you a mirror this birthday, so you can see what I see. Someone funny, kind, considerate, and loving! A beautiful soul that’s perfect for me. Happpppyyyyyy birthdaaayyyy, my Cookie! Stay protected, happy, and blessed.”

Check Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)



Here’s How Fans Reacted To Shilpa Shetty’s Post

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s romantic post has clearly won over the fans and followers. They couldn’t hold themselves back and flocked to the comment section to shower lots of love on the couple.

A fan praised, “Love you for being there for your hubby.” Another individual wrote, “Aap dono bohat ache ho. Allah aapko khush rakhe, ameen.” “You both look cool kisi ki najar na lage,” an Instagram comment read. “Happy birthday Raj sir, wish you lots of happiness,” an account wished. “Duniya kitne hi khilaf ho, agar wife Sath ho to uska koi Bura Nahi kar Sakta,” a fan remarked.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has Rohit Shetty’s directorial Indian Police Force, in the pipeline. The film also features Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. This web series marks the OTT debut of the ace director at streaming giant Amazon Prime Video. Other than this, the actress will feature in KD: The Devil opposite V Ravichandran and Sanjay Dutt. This pan-India multilingual film is said to release in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

