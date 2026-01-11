From ‘Uri’ to ‘Dhurandhar’: Aditya Dhar looks back at a journey that changed hindi cinema: ‘Filmmaking is a hard’

Aditya Dhar is having a moment that every filmmaker dreams of. His latest directorial, Dhurandhar, has stormed the box office and firmly placed itself among the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema. At the same time, January 11 marks a deeply personal milestone for Dhar, the day his debut film, Uri: The Surgical Strike, released in theatres seven years ago.

As the success of Dhurandhar continues to grow, the filmmaker paused to reflect on where it all began, sharing heartfelt thoughts about his journey, struggles and the faith it took to tell stories on his own terms.

A day that changed everything?

Taking to Instagram Stories, Aditya Dhar revisited January 11, 2019, the day Uri hit the big screen. Calling it a life-changing moment, he wrote, “11th January 2019. A day that changed my life forever. My first film, Uri, was released that day. I had waited a long time for that moment. My dream finally became a reality.”

Dhar shared that from the very start, his intention was clear. He wanted to make a film that was brave, bold and technically strong. “The intent was clear from the beginning. To make a brave, bold film that could signal a new phase in our cinema. To tell an Indian story with international standards,” he added.

How tough is the filmmaking journey?

Despite the success he enjoys today, Dhar did not shy away from speaking about the harsh realities of filmmaking. He described the process as demanding and often filled with self-doubt.

“I remind myself often to never forget where it all began. Beginnings keep you grounded and hungry,” he wrote. “Filmmaking is a hard, unforgiving journey, full of doubt and long nights.”

However, Dhar believes that the real reward comes when audiences connect with the story. “But when the audience shows up and embraces your work, every struggle suddenly makes sense. That feeling makes it all worth it,” he noted.

Why ‘Uri’ still matters?

Uri: The Surgical Strike was based on India’s surgical strikes across the Line of Control in Kashmir in September 2016, carried out in response to the terrorist attack on an Indian Army camp in Uri. In the fictionalised retelling, Vicky Kaushal played Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, leading a daring and emotionally charged mission.

The film struck a chord with audiences across the country and went on to become a cultural moment. Both Aditya Dhar and Vicky Kaushal won National Awards for their work, cementing Uri as one of the most impactful war dramas in Hindi cinema.

What’s next after ‘Dhurandhar’?

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has crossed Rs 800 crore in India, continuing its unstoppable run. The spy thriller has been praised for its scale, performances and gripping storytelling.

With the first part rewriting box office history, the second instalment of Dhurandhar is already locked for a theatrical release on March 19.

From Uri to Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar’s journey is a reminder that persistence, belief and storytelling can truly change the course of cinema.