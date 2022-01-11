Malayalam Actor Bhavana Menon, who is the survivor in the sexual assault case in which actor Dileep is an accused, for the first time spoke out on Monday, January 11 that she was a victim and a survivor in this. She was not the one who committed the crime, there have been attempts to humiliate, silence and isolate her. The survivor, using her Instagram handle, said her name and identity were suppressed for the last five years. A part of the post read, “This has not been an easy journey. The journey from being a victim to becoming a survivor. For five years now, my name and my identity have been suppressed under the weight of the assault inflicted on me. Though I am not the one who had committed the crime, there have been many attempts to humiliate, silence and isolate me.”Also Read - WCC Members in Shock, Demand Answers From AMMA on Reinstating Dileep

Bhavana Menon, 35-year-old, concluded her post by saying, “To see justice prevail, to get wrongdoers punished and to ensure no one else goes through such an ordeal again, I shall continue this journey. For all those who are standing with me- a heartfelt thank you for your love.” Also Read - Mohanlal, Mammootty Slammed for Reinstating Dileep as AMMA Member

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhavana Menon 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@bhavzmenon)



Well, this time she wasn’t alone. Soon after the Bhavana’s statement went viral on social media, several actors from Malayalam and Bollywood industry showed solidarity and backed her for speaking her truth. Celebrities including singer Chinmayi Sripada, Prithviraj, Geetu Mohandas, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Anna Ben, and producer Supriya Menon from the south Industry expressed their solidarity. Also Read - WHAT! Bhavana’s beau Naveen’s family will not attend the wedding?

Bollywood actor Konkona Sensharma and filmmaker-writer Zoya Akhtar also shared Bhavana’s post on her Instagram Story and wrote, “More power to you.” To join them were Richa Chadha and Swara Bhasker who showed their support.

Actor Dileep and five other men kidnapped and sexually assaulted Bhavana Menon in 2017. Meanwhile, on Thursday Dileep moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered against him and five others for allegedly threatening investigation officers. The Crime Branch had on Sunday registered the case on a complaint filed by an investigating officer based on a purported audio clip of Dileep, which was released by a TV channel recently in which the actor was allegedly heard conspiring to attack the official.