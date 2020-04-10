Frozen II, also known as Frozen 2, is a 2019 American 3D computer-animated musical fantasy film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios. It is the 58th animated film produced by the studio, it is the sequel to the 2013 film Frozen. Also Read - Frozen 2 Actor Rachel Matthews Has Coronavirus, Shares Update on Instagram

Part 2 is directed by the return of directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, produced by Peter Del Vecho. Veteran voice cast Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, and Ciarán Hinds return as their previous characters, and they are joined by newcomers Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina, Martha Plimpton, Jason Ritter, Rachel Matthews, and Jeremy Sisto. Also Read - Tamil Film Dharala Prabhu Full HD Available For Free Download Online on TamilRockers and Other Torrent Site

The movie was released in November 7, 2019. The real-life sisters Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra have also lent their voice for the Hindi version of the film. Perhaps, there is bad news for the makers, the notorious site Tamilrockers has leaked the film Frozen 2. Also Read - Angrezi Medium Movie Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Site

Tamilrockers also have all the domains, by banning them on the internet, they start taking a new domain every time and do piracy asap. However, this should be noted that every Friday Tamilrockers leak the films just a few hours after its release. Earlier, films such as Angrezi Medium, Street Dancer 3D, Panga, Chhapaak, Good Newwz, Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Panipat, Commando 3, Hotel Mumbai, Pagalpanti, Hotel Mumbai, Motichoor Chaknachoor, Marjaavaan, Bala, Terminator: Dark Fate, Bypass Road, Ujda Chaman, Housefull 4, The Sky is Pink, Aruvam, Chhichhore, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30, Kabir Singh was also leaked by Tamilrockers.

Recently, Producers Guild of India came up with a press release to curb piracy. As per the press note, anybody who is involved in piracy has to face three years of a jail term or a fine of Rs 10 lakh or both. The note reads, “Cabinet approves an amendment to Cinematograph Act, 1952. If anyone involved in this has to face 3 years jail term or fine of ₹ 10 lakh or both.”

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such a website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film. It is an illegal offence to even download the film and watch the pirated version.