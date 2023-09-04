Fukrey 3: New Quirky Posters Of Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat Will Leave You Wanting For More

Home

Fukrey 3: Ahead Of Trailer Release, New Posters Of Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat Will Leave You Wanting For More

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey 3 is ready to treat moviegoers with yet another uproarious and laughter-filled cinematic joyride after the two successful franchises.

Fukrey gang is back to tickle your funny bones on September 28. (Image Credits: Instagram)

The Fukrey franchise that arrived in 2013 has become a fan favourite with every succeeding installment. It not only ruled the hearts of the audience, but it also proved its mettle at the box office by marking its presence in 100-crore club. Now, with the biggest youth entertainer’s third installment, Excel Entertainment is gearing up to mint money from the box office at the right time when sequels are ruling the market. After the dynamic reunion of Hunny, Chucha, Bholi Punjaban, Pandit Ji, and Lali, the film promises to triple the madness on the silver screen. The movie buffs showered immense love on the previous two parts of the franchise, and ever since the announcement of the film, they have been looking forward to rejuvenating all the humorous memories that they have had with this franchise for years. After creating a lot of buzz among their pan-India fans, the makers of the film have unveiled the character posters to amp up the anticipation.

Excel Entertainment Doubles Up The Excitement

Co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Excel Entertainment has time and again served the audience with several cutting-edge and youth-centric blockbuster films. From Mirzapur, Dahaad, and Dil Chahta Hai to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and the biggest action franchise, Don, there is always something special in store for fans. Recently, the production house has been promoting one of the biggest rib-tickling spectacles, Fukrey.

After the announcement of the release date, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment unwrapped some whimsical posters of the film on Monday to double up your excitement level. With these posters that have peaked excitement among the fans, all eyes are eagerly waiting for the trailer to drop on September 5.

Have a look at the hilarious posters:

Here’s How Fans Reacted To The Funny Posters

A few hours after the poster was released, fans could not keep themselves calm, and they chimed into the comment section with a plethora of comments. While many expressed their excitement for the film, there were several fans who were disappointment over Zafar Bhai aka Ali Fazal’s, absence in the film.

A fan wrote, “Fukrey 3, the movie of the year 2023. Trailer releasing tomorrow. Kal office se leave le raha hu. Nostalgic Bholi Punjaban, Choocha, Hunny, and Lali Pandit. Best wishes to an amazing team.” Another fan jokingly said, “Bholi Punjaban ne Chucha ko Mor bana diya.” “@pulkitsamrat, the wait is almost over,” an Instagram user expressed excitement. “Missed you all, Fukrey log! Jaldi promotion ke liye Jalandhar aao,” an account remarked.

About Fukrey 3

Fukrey 3 is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It features a strong ensemble cast of iconic characters known for their quirky chemistry and flawless comic timing. Starring Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Richa Chadha in the key roles, the film is ready to treat moviegoers with yet another uproarious and laughter-filled cinematic joyride.

So, mark your calendars to be a part of the Fukrapanti on September 28.

