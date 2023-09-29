Home

Entertainment

Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Pulkit Samrat’s Film Opens Bigger Than Fukrey Returns, Beats The Vaccine War And Chandramukhi 2 – Check Detailed Report

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 1 detailed report: Richa Chadha and Pulkit Samrat's comedy film has scored a decent number on the opening day. The earnings are bigger than Fukrey Returns. Check the detailed report here.

Fukrey 3 beats Fukrey Returns on Day 1 at the Box Office

Fukrey 3 opening day box office collection: Fukrey 3 has begun its Box Office journey on a good note. The comedy film faced a clash with The Vaccine War and Chandramukhi 2 at the ticket window and emerged victorious with the opening day collection. The Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial has earned a decent number on the first day and the collections are now going to rise with the long weekend ahead.

As reported by the trade website sacnilk, Fukrey 3 surpassed its predecessor Fukrey Returns with its opening day numbers. While the second film in the franchise opened at Rs 8.10 crore nett, the third film earned around Rs 8.50 crore nett on Thursday. This is a good total for a film which has released amid the Jawan wave at the Box Office along with two more movies. The report mentioned that the strong recall value for the franchise did the work in this case and attracted the audience to the theatres.

Fukrey 3 wins the Box Office battle against The Vaccine War and Chandramukhi 2

Fukrey 3 has garnered decent word-of-mouth. It’s a comedy film which also enjoys the goodwill of Pankaj Tripathi’s presence and that will be adding to its growth at the Box Office this weekend. Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh make for the rest of the cast. The other two movies – The Vaccine War and Chandramukhi 2 which hit the screens on Thursday – collected a single-digit number as well.

The Vivek Agnihotri directorial opened the lowest with around Rs 1.50 crore nett collection, while the Kangana Ranaut starrer showed better potential and earned around Rs 7.50 crore nett on the first day. Both movies have gathered decent reviews. However, despite all three new releases, Jawan continues to be the first choice of the audience. The film collected around Rs 5.50 crore nett on its 22nd day, taking the overall number to Rs 581.43 crore.

Which film is your first pick this weekend? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Fukrey 3!

