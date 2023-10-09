Home

Entertainment

Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection Day 11: Can Pulkit Samrat’s Film Really Create History by Collecting Rs 100 Crore? Check Detailed Report

Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection Day 11: Can Pulkit Samrat’s Film Really Create History by Collecting Rs 100 Crore? Check Detailed Report

Fukrey 3 collects around Rs 76 crore by the end of its second weekend at the Box Office. But, can it really reach the benchmark of Rs 100 crore now? Here's the full analaysis.

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 11 report

Fukrey 3 second weekend collection: Fukrey 3 performed decently at the Box Office in its second weekend and crossed the benchmark of Rs 75 crore nett after its 11-day run. The Pulkit Samrat directorial worked better than the two new Bollywood releases – Thank You For Coming and Mission Raniganj, raking in around Rs 10.60 crore in the three days. The 11-day total of Fukrey 3 stands at around Rs 76.15 crore which is a good figure.

Trending Now

Highlights Fukrey 3 box office collection day 11 detailed report

How much has Fukrey 3 collected after its second weekend?

Is Fukrey 3 hit or flop?

The Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial is on its way to doing Rs 100 crore at the Box Office. If it follows the same pace, it can create history at the ticket window by becoming the first film from the Fukrey franchise to make a century at the Box Office. It is expected to reach the benchmark by the end of its second week. Fukrey 3 is going to benefit from the fact that none of the new releases has managed to create a solid impact on the audience.

You may like to read

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Fukrey 3 After 11 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Day 1: Rs 8.82 crore

Day 2: Rs 7.81 crore

Day 3: Rs 11.67 crore

Day 4: Rs 15.18 crore

Day 5: Rs 11.69 crore

Day 6: Rs 4.11 crore

Day 7: Rs 3.62 crore

Day 8: Rs 3.12 crore

Day 9: Rs 2.31 crore

Day 10: Rs 4.02 crore

Day 11: Rs 4.30 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 76.15 crore

Fukrey 3 has emerged as a no-brained comedy amid heavy-duty action films and serious cinema running in theatres. The film has done the maximum business from the northern market where the story is also originally set. Starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh in important roles, it has also benefitted from the recall value of its franchise and iconic characters.

The film is expected to run smoothly for this weekend considering no big Bollywood film is hitting the screens soon. Fukrey 3 will continue to attract the audience to theatres for at least two good weeks. What do you think? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Fukrey 3!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES