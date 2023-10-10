Home

Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection Day 12: Richa Chadha’s Comedy Film Nears Rs 80 Crore, Unaffected by Mission Raniganj & Thank You For Coming – Check Detailed Report

Fukre 3 is going solid at the Box Office in its second week. The Pulkit Samrat and Richa Chadha starrer has neared Rs 80 crore and is expected to reach Rs 100 crore by the end of the third weekend.

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 12 report

Fukrey 3 collection update: Fukrey 3 witnesses a drop in its collection in the second week but stays afloat at the Box Office. The Pulkit Samrat and Richa Chadha starrer slowly makes its way to Rs 80 crore as it enters a crucial week in its run. The comedy film collected around R 1.50 crore on Monday, taking the total 12-day collection to approx Rs 77.96 crore – a decent figure. The Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial faced competition with new Bollywood releases – Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming but largely remained unaffected. At least that’s what the numbers suggest.

Also starring Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi among others, Fukrey 3 benefits the maximum from the recall value of its franchise. It is a successful Bollywood franchise and seems to be growing with every film. With Rs 100 crore, Fukrey 3 will become the first film from the franchise to make a century at the Box Office.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Fukrey 3 After 12 Days – Nett Collectio (sacnilk):

Day 1: Rs 8.82 crore

Day 2: Rs 7.81 crore

Day 3: Rs 11.67 crore

Day 4: Rs 15.18 crore

Day 5: Rs 11.69 crore

Day 6: Rs 4.11 crore

Day 7: Rs 3.62 crore

Day 8: Rs 3.12 crore

Day 9: Rs 2.31 crore

Day 10: Rs 4.02 crore

Day 11: Rs 4.11 crore

Day 12: Rs 1.50 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 77.96 crore

Both Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming seem to be fizzling out at the Box Office. While the Akshay Kumar starrer has collected around Rs 13.85 crore, the Bhumi Pednekar-led film has got a mere Rs 4.77 crore in its kitty after the 4-day run.

Fukrey 3 has got a good window to continue its good run at the Box Office in the absence of any big movie hitting the screens until Ganapath. The Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff starrer is the big Dussehra release this year and is expected to attract the audience to theatres. What are your expectations with Fukrey 3’s lifetime collections? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Fukrey 3!

