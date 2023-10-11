Home

Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection Day 14 (Early Estimates): Richa Chadha’s Film Sees Minor Dip in Earnings – Check Detailed Report

Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection Day 14 (Early Estimates): Pulkit Samrat-Richa Chadha starrer Fukrey 3 emerged as the biggest box office blockbuster. The film has been well-received by the audiences despite clashing with Kangana Ranaut starrer Chandramukhi 2 and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War. The third installment of the comic-caper franchise lived up to its expectations and delivered the biggest commercial hit of 2023. There was a huge buzz around the horror-comedy Chandramukhi 2 as it featured Kangana. While the hype around the bioscience-thriller The Vaccine War was no less as it depicts the struggle and efforts by Indian virologists during Covid-19 pandemic. However, both films failed to deliver at the box office. But Fukrey 3 turned out to be a game changer with its light-hearted humour set in the backdrop of Delhi.

FUKREY 3 EARNS RS 100 CRORE GROSS WORLDWIDE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat)

FUKREY 3 GOES STEADY AT BOX OFFICE DESPITE NEW RELEASES

Pulkit and Richa’s comedy garnered Rs 1.36 Crore Net on Day 14, as against Rs 1.38 Crore Net on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, as reported by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. While the recent releases Mission Raniganj – The Great Bharat Rescue and Thank You For Coming got a lukewarm response from movie buffs, Fukrey 3 is still reigning. As the Pulki-Richa starrer inches closer to Rs 100 Crore Net since it has already collected Rs 80 Crore Net in India, it will be a milestone achievement for the franchise.

PULKIT SAMRAT SHARES BTS VIDEO FROM FUKREY 3:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat)

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF FUKREY 3 AFTER 12 DAYS – NETT COLLECTION (SACNILK):

Day 1: Rs 8.82 Crore

Day 2: Rs 7.81 Crore

Day 3: Rs 11.67 Crore

Day 4: Rs 15.18 Crore

Day 5: Rs 11.69 Crore

Day 6: Rs 4.11 Crore

Day 7: Rs 3.62 Crore

Day 8: Rs 3.12 Crore

Day 9: Rs 2.31 Crore

Day 10: Rs 4.02 Crore

Day 11: Rs 4.11 Crore

Day 12: Rs 1.41 Crore

Day 13: Rs 1.38 Crore

Day 14: Rs 1.36 Crore

Total: Rs 80.61 Crore

Fukrey 3 is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba while Farhan Akhtar has produced the movie. Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi and Manjot Singh also play crucial roles in the film.

