Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection Day 14: Pulkit Samrat’s Film Crosses Rs 80 Crore, Will it Bring Rs 100 Crore? Check Detailed Report

Fukrey 3 is entering into its third weekend at the Box Office and it's still a mystery if it will be able to cross Rs 100 crore or not.

Fukrey 3 Box Office collection day 14

Fukrey 3 collection update: Fukrey 3 has crossed Rs 80 crore at the Box Office and is increasingly moving towards the benchmark of Rs 100 crore. The comedy film is entering its third weekend now and it will be interesting to see if it can make a century soon or not. The Pulkit Samrat and Richa Chadha starrer has gauged the audience’s mood amid big action entertainers like Jawan and Gadar 2. The film has also benefitted a lot from the recall value of its franchise. After its 14-day run, Fukrey 3 has raked in a total of Rs 80.47 crore and is expected to cross Rs 100 crore by the end of its third week at the Box Office.

The Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial seems unfazed by the new releases last week. Both Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming haven’t left an impression at the Box Office, which has proved to be a gain for Fukrey 3. The film’s weekend collections have been spiking up and the same is expected to happen in the third weekend as well.

Check Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Fukrey 3 After 14 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Day 1: Rs 8.82 crore

Day 2: Rs 7.81 crore

Day 3: Rs 11.67 crore

Day 4: Rs 15.18 crore

Day 5: Rs 11.69 crore

Day 6: Rs 4.11 crore

Day 7: Rs 3.62 crore

Day 8: Rs 3.12 crore

Day 9: Rs 2.31 crore

Day 10: Rs 4.02 crore

Day 11: Rs 4.11 crore

Day 12: Rs 1.41 crore

Day 13: Rs 1.30 crore

Day 14: Rs 1.30 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 80.47 crore

Fukrey 3 has already emerged as the biggest film in the franchise and if everything goes well, it will be the first film from the franchise to do a business of Rs 100 crore. The film is already running beyond this mark at the worldwide Box Office. It crossed the Rs 100 crore gross mark at the worldwide Box Office in 12 days.

The film has no competition until Ganapath hits the screens as the big Dussehra release this year. This window is enough to register a domestic collection of over Rs 100 crore. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Fukrey 3!

