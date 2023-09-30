Home

Entertainment

Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Proud Entry Into Long-Weekend, Richa Chadha’s Film is a Winner Already – Check Detailed Report

Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Proud Entry Into Long-Weekend, Richa Chadha’s Film is a Winner Already – Check Detailed Report

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 2 detailed report: Check how Richa Chadha and Pulkit Samrat's comedy film perform on its second day. The film collects a good total as it now enters into the long weekend.

Fukrey 3 second day box office collection detailed report

Fukrey 3 second day box office collection: Fukrey 3 is on a roll at the Box Office. The comedy film is winning the Box office battle this long weekend left, right and centre. Starring a slew of actors in the lead, the film benefits greatly from its recall value at the Box Office, which seems to be translating into numbers. Fukrey 3 opened at a decent number of Rs 8.82 crore nett and the second day didn’t show a big drop. The Pulkit Samrat and Richa Chadha starrer collected around Rs 7.50 crore nett on its second day, taking the two-day total to reach the double-digit – Rs 16.32 crore nett.

Trending Now

Fukrey 3 might have garnered mixed reviews and the word of social media is more appreciative of Pankaj Tripathi and Varun Sharma’s performance. However, the film enjoys the legacy of being an out-and-out slapstick comedy, eventually making it a different entertainer than the ones that have hit the screens this week. While the Jawan wave continues to take over the ticket window, the other two films – The Vaccine War and Chandramukhi 2 – haven’t performed impressively, benefitting Fukrey 3.

You may like to read

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Fukrey 3 After 2 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk)

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 7.50 crore

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 8.82 crore

Total: Rs 16.32 crore

Fukrey 1 and Fukrey 2 were both successful films at the Box Office and Fukrey 3 seems to be walking on the same path now. It is already considered the biggest commercial success for most actors in the film except for Varun Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi who have seen bigger hits in their career than the Fukrey series.

Meanwhile, The Vaccine War is performing the lowest among all three new releases this weekend. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial has collected around Rs 1.70 crore nett in two days. Chandramukhi 2 is expected to pick up the pace now. The Kangana Ranaut starrer has also earned double digits and is running at Rs 12.75 crore nett after two days. All eyes remain on Fukrey 3 to show some more magic at the Box Office on Saturday-Sunday-Monday now. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Fukrey 3!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES