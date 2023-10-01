Home

Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Huge Saturday For Richa Chadha’s Film, Makes Full Use of Long Weekend – Check Detailed Report

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 3 detailed report: Richa Chadha and Pulkit Samrat's comedy film witnesses a good business on its first Saturday. Here's the full analysis.

Fukrey 3 first Saturday box office collection detailed report

Fukrey 3 first Saturday Box Office collection: Bollywood’s latest comedy film, Fukrey 3 has registered a fabulous presence at the Box Office. The multi-starrer has recorded good earnings in its three-day run and is looking ahead at a terrific Sunday and Monday now. The Richa Chadha and Pulkit Samrat starrer collected in a double-digit on its first Saturday, paving the way for a solid first extended weekend at the Box Office.

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey 3 collected around Rs 11.30-12 crore nett on its third day at the ticket window, taking the total three-day earnings to around Rs 27-28 crore nett which is a good total. The film is benefitting a lot from the franchise’s recall value. Also, the fact that it’s the first comedy film hitting the screens in a long time has helped it find the right audience. The major collections are coming from the multiplexes where the audience remembers Varun Sharma’s funny performance as Choocha and respects Pankaj Tripathi’s responsible addition to the story.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Fukrey 3 After 3 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Day 1 (Thursdsy): Rs 8.82 crore

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 7.81 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 11.30 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 27.93 crore

Fukrey 3 has also won the Box Office battle against the two films that were released alongside. Both The Vaccine War and Chandramukhi 2 haven’t recorded impressive collections. While the Vivek Agnihotri directorial seems to be a total whitewash at Rs 3.25 crore nett in three days, the Kangana Ranaut starrer is on a decent run with Rs 17.60 crore nett after Saturday. Fukrey 3 has got only one competition – Jawan and considering that the Shah Rukh Khan fever is still on, the collections for the other film are more than satisfactory.

Fukrey 3 is looking at a four-day extended first-weekend collection of Rs 41-45 crore nett. The film is going to benefit big from the Gandhi Jayanti holiday on Monday after which its real test will begin from Tuesday. What are your expectations with its first weekend earnings? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Fukrey 3!

