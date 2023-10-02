Home

Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Biggest Sunday For Richa Chadha’s Film, to Cross Rs 50 Crore on Gandhi Jayanti – Check Detailed Report

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 4 detailed report: Richa Chadha and Pulkit Samrat's comedy film is out to record some fantastic figures in its extended first weekend. Sunday was truly amazing and now, Gandhi Jayanti holiday will show its magic.

Fukrey 3 first Sunday box office collection detailed report

Fukrey 3 first Sunday box office collection: Fukrey 3 is showing excellent growth at the Box Office. The day-wise performance of the comedy film is organic and shows a fantastic increase in the figures. After its four-day run, the Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial stands near Rs 50 crore nett which it will be crossing today, on the Gandhi Jayanti holiday. The multi-starrer has fetched the maximum business from the multiplexes where it enjoys the benefit of its successful franchise and the recall factor. Fukrey 3 is totally unhindered by the other two releases – The Vaccine War and Chandramukhi 2. The film is, however, getting slight competition from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan which is now running at Rs 604 crore after 25 days at the Box Office.

Highlights Fukrey 3 to cross Rs 50 crore nett collection in India

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 4 detailed report

Fukrey 3 to show massive numbers on Gandhi Jayanti holiday

The Richa Chadha and Pulkit Samrat-led film has appealed to the fans of slapstick comedy. It has also emerged as a fresh offering amid the heavy actioners and dramas running at the ticket window. The film is expected to collect again in double-digit on Monday, taking the overall five-day collection to cross Rs 55 crore nett easily.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Fukrey 3 After 4 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 8.82 crore

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 7.81 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 11.67 crore

Day 4 (Sunday): Rs 15.25 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 43.55 crore

Fukrey 3 enjoyed a fabulous extended weekend with the best reserved for its first Sunday. The film collected around Rs 15 crore nett on Sunday and now, the journey towards Rs 100 crore will begin. It will be interesting to see how the film fares after Monday which will determine if it can really make a century at the Box Office or not. Mission Raniganj will be hitting the screens this week. The film features Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead and following good word-of-mouth, it is likely to get good traction at the Box Office and if that happens, Fukrey 3 will have to take a backseat. What are your expectations of the film?

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Fukrey 3!

