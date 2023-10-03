Home

Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat’s Film Holds Strongly; Beats Rajinikanth’s Jailer

Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat's comedy drama has collected around Rs 59.34 crores nett in India in its first 6 days.

Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Fukrey 3 directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and starring Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh did very well in its extended first weekend including Mahatma Gandhi holiday at the Indian box office. Fukrey 3 collected Rs 11 crore on day 5 (Monday) due to the National holiday. It is predicted, day 6 will have around Rs 5 crore to take its six day to Rs 59.54 crore.

It should also be considered that Fukrey 3 released when Jawan was making a massive collection at the box office. Jawan featuring Shah Rukh Khan refuses to slow down at the Indian and International markets. It also became the fastest Hindi movie to pass the Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore, Rs 300 crore, Rs 400 crore and Rs 500 crore mark. With Rs 1068.54 crore worldwide collection, Jawan breaks all-time records of Pathaan.

Day-wise collection of Fukrey 3 in India (sacnilk.com):

Day 1 [1st Thursday]: Rs 8.82 Crore

Day 2 [1st Friday]: Rs 7.81 Crore

Day 3 [1st Saturday]: Rs 11.67 Crore

Day 4 [1st Sunday]: Rs 15.18 Crore

Day 5 [1st Monday]: Rs 11.50 Crore

Day 6 [1st Tuesday]: Rs 5 Crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 59.34 Crore

