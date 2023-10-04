Home

Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Richa Chadha’s Film Nears Rs 60 Crore, Can it Cross Rs 100 Crore in Lifetime? Check The Detailed Report

Fukrey 3 saw a slight drop in its collection on Tuesday but overall, maintained a steady performance. With this pace, it shall beat Fukrey 2 by the end of this weekend. But, can it reach Rs 100 crore? Check the full analysis here.

Fukrey 3 first Tuesday box office collection detailed report

Fukrey 3 Tuesday box office collection report: After recording a double-digit collection during the extended Gandhi Jayanti weekend, Fukrey 3 registered a subtle business on its first working day. The Richa Chadha and Pulkit Samrat starrer earned around Rs 4.75 crore nett on its sixth day at the Box Office. The film has now almost collected Rs 60 crore nett after its 6-day run at the domestic ticket window which is good business for any film considering Jawan wave is still on and two more films released last week to share the screens.

Fukrey 3 saw a drop in its collection on the first Tuesday which was expected. The Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial dropped from Rs 11.69 crore nett on Monday (Gandhi Jayanti holiday) to not collecting even half of that figure on Tuesday. The overall business of the film, however, makes for a decent watch at the Box Office and with this pace, the film can topple its predecessor – Fukrey 2 by the end of this weekend.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Fukrey 3 After 6 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 8.82 crore

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 7.81 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 11.67 crore

Day 4 (Saturday): Rs 11.67 crore

Day 5 (Monday): Rs 11.69 crore

Day 6 (Tuesday): Rs 4.75 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 59.92 crore

Fukrey 2 collected Rs 80 crore nett in its lifetime run and Fukrey 3 can surpass that number by the end of its second weekend at the Box Office. After that, it will begin its journey to reach Rs 100 crore at the ticket window. It will be the first film in the Fukrey franchise to make a century. The road looks difficult ahead considering Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj will be hitting the screens this Friday. However, if it ends up receiving negative reviews, that will further help Fukrey 3 to speed up its journey towards Rs 100 crore.

What are your expectations with the film from here? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Fukrey 3!

