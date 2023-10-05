Home

Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Pulkit Samrat’s Comedy Film Has a Winning First Week, Rs 100 Crore on Roll Now? Check Detailed Report

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 7 detailed report: Pulkit Samrat and Richa Chadha's comedy entertainer wraps up its first week on a winning note at the ticket window. Here's the full analysis.

Fukrey 3 first week box office collection report: Fukrey 3 has wrapped up its first week on a fabulous note. Bollywood’s latest comedy offering has brought in good money in the industry and is now slowly walking towards achieving the benchmark of Rs 100 crore at the Box Office. The film starring Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi and Manjot Singh among others has collected around Rs 63 crore after its seventh day at the ticket window.

The film’s performance dropped after the long weekend was over. However, the collections have remained steady during the weekdays which is a good sign for the film. After collecting Rs 4.11 crore nett on Tuesday (the first working day after the Gandhi Jayanti holiday), Fukrey 3 managed to stay at Rs 4 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday as well. The total after 7 days stands at Rs 63.28 crore nett.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Fukrey 3 After 7 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 8.82 crore

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 7.81 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 11.67 crore

Day 4 (Sunday): Rs 15.18 crore

Day 5 (Monday): Rs 11.69 crore

Day 6 (Tuesday): Rs 4.11 crore

Day 7 (Wednesday): Rs 4 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 63.28 crore

While the film has enjoyed a smooth run at the Box Office so far, undeterred by the films that released alongside, the road ahead is not that easy. Two more films are going to hit the screens this week – Thank You For Coming and Mission Raniganj. Both the films have their own set of audiences and it will depend on word-of-mouth for them to shine at the Box Office. If the films receive positive reviews, that will convert into numbers at the Box Office, making Fukrey 3 lose out on the opportunity to reach Rs 100 crore in its lifetime run.

The film is enjoying good traction from the multiplexes in major cities where it enjoys the recall value of its franchise. But, a lot depends on the performance of the new releases for it to succeed further. What are your expectations with its lifetime number though? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Fukrey 3!

