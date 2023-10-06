Home

Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Pulkit Samrat’s Film Enters Second Weekend With Swag, Nears Rs 70 Crore – Check Detailed Report

Fukrey Box Office Collection day 8 detailed report: Pulkit Samrat and Richa Chadha's comedy film looks at collecting Rs 100 crore by the end of the second weekend. Can it? Check full analaysis.

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 8 detailed report

Fukrey 3 day 8 box office report: Fukrey 3 has entered its second weekend after having a fabulous one week at the Box Office. The film is facing Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming this weekend but is expected to sail through with flying numbers by the end of the second Sunday. The Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial is Bollywood’s latest comedy offering and the third instalment in the successful Fukrey franchise. The recall value of the franchise has benefitted the film which is now nearing Rs 70 crore nett at the Box Office.

The collections on Wednesday and Thursday remained steady, taking the eight-day business of Fukrey 3 to Rs 66.15 crore. The second weekend is expected to take the overall figure to cross Rs 100 crore at the Box Office which will be the first for the franchise and a fantastic achievement.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Fukrey 3 After 8 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 8.82 crore

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 7.81 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 11.67 crore

Day 4 (Sunday): Rs 15.18 crore

Day 5 (Monday): Rs 11.69 crore

Day 6 (Tuesday): Rs 4.11 crore

Day 7 (Wednesday): Rs 3.62 crore

Day 8 (Thursday): Rs 3.25 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 66.15 crore

While the reviews around Thank You For Coming are mixed, Mission Raniganj has received positive word-of-mouth. Fukrey 3 might just face a deterrent in the Akshay Kumar starrer which will grow in business following the good social buzz. Fukrey 3 will emerge as the highest-grossing film for most of its members including Pulkit and Richa. The film is garnering maximum business from the northern market and the same is the target market for Mission Raniganj. Meanwhile, Jawan continues to fly through the weekends and it will be interesting to see if Fukrey 3 can go past the Jawan wave at the Box Office like it did in its opening weekend.

What are your thoughts about the film crossing Rs 100 crore at the end of this weekend? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Fukrey 3!

