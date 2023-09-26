Home

Fukrey 3 Gets Leaked? Twitter Users Share Links For Free Download on WhatsApp

Fukrey 3 has been leaked online ahead of the film release. This may impact the box office collection.

Fukrey 3 Leaked Online Before Film Release: Fukrey 3, directed by Mrighdeep Lamba is all set to release on September 28, Friday. The film features Pankaj Tripathi, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat. Fukrey 3, is the third installment of the Fukrey franchise. Three days before the film release, Fukrey 3 got leaked. A few Twitter users have shared the YouTube links and WhatsApp screenshots that have free download links of Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz. The movie leak in advance is likely to impact the Box Office collection.

Fukrey 3 Movie 2023 has been leaked. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has been leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Mark Antony, The Nun II, Jawan, Gadar 2, Kushi, Dream Girl 2, Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Carry on Jatta 3, Barbie, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

