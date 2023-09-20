Home

Entertainment

Fukrey 3 Interview: Did Richa Chadha Date Ali Fazal on Fukrey Sets? Actor Reveals | Exclusive

Fukrey 3 Interview: Did Richa Chadha Date Ali Fazal on Fukrey Sets? Actor Reveals | Exclusive

Richa Chadha and Ali Zafar first met on the sets of Fukrey, but did their love affair begin from there? Read to know the real story!

Fukrey 3 Interview: Did Richa Chadha Date Ali Fazal on Fukrey Sets? Actor Reveals | Exclusive

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal started dating in 2015 and tied the knot in October 2022. The duo has been in the industry for a decade but were seen together for the first time in Fukrey and Fukrey 2. Ali Zafar, who played Zafar’s character, is apparently not part of Fukrey 3, due to his other work commitments. However, his wife Richa seems to miss his absence the most. The actress shared how she was closest to him out of all the co-stars in the movie. In an exclusive interview with India.com, Richa Chadha spilled the beans about the early phase of her relationship with Ali.

Trending Now

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s Epic Love Story

Chadha and Zafar first met on the sets of Fukrey, but did their love affair begin from there? The actress revealed, “No, Nothing happened on the set actually, frankly there was no time.” The duo who played quite opposite roles in the movie, had nothing in common on-screen. However, in real life, they bonded over similarities and were friends for a long time. She added, “It happened organically, and we became very good friends. These boys (Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh and Varun Sharma) were always busy in their video games. So Mujhe vo (Ali) miljata tha baat karne ko ( I only had Ali’s company on the set).”

You may like to read

Sharing how the rest of the Fukrey boys got to know about their secret affair, Richa revealed that Varun Sharma was the first one out of all who got to know about the couple. She revealed ‘Varun Meri Building Main Rehta tha, tab Ali aya tha Holi manane, (Varun Sharma used to live in my building. That time, Ali came especially to celebrate Holi with me). Adding how Ali got perplexed and told Richa “Choocha ajayega toh kya bolenge?” (What if Choocha (Varun) comes what will we say?). Apparently afterwards Richa had to disclose her relationship to Varun. She also confessed Pulkit Samrat got the hints about their love story first, and sarcastically concluded by saying Manjot was the last, ‘The Tubelight of our group” and laughed.

The couple kept their relationship under the wrap for a few years as they did not want their personal lives to become headlines. They finally made their relationship official in 2017, at Venice Film Festival where arrived for Fazal’s film Victoria and Abdul. Soon after they grabbed headlines when they officially announced their wedding. A statement called that they were legally married since 2020, but the couple finally celebrated their union on October 4 as they threw a grand reception party for their close friends and colleagues in Mumbai.

About Fukrey 3

Witnessing the return of the Fukrey gang, including Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choochaa (Varun Sharma), Lali (Manjot Singh), Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha), and Pandit Ji (Pankaj Tripathi), the trailer has made fans excited as well nostalgic. The third installment of the comedy-series is all set to hit the theatres on September 28.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES