Fukrey 3 Makers Launch ‘Choo CPT’, an AI-Based Tool to Interact With Choocha

Leading upto to the buzz for Fukrey 3, the makers have launched an AI tool- Choo CPT- that will furnish fans with a platform to interact with the film's character Choocha!

Artificial intelligence is taking over all domains. From medicine to entertainment, AI bots are stepping up everywhere. Recently, the makers of Fukrey 3 have launched a quirky alternative to chat GPT. Yes, you read that right, the maker have released a Choo CPT an alternate competitor to Chat GPT catering to Fukras based on the popular character of Choocha from the iconic franchise

Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey franchise is hailed for its comedy. With two parts already released, the franchise has entertained audiences with memorable characters like Hunny, Bholi Punjaban, Choocha, Laali, and Pandit Ji. These characters have found a special place in the hearts of the audience. Now, as the third part to the story is set for release, fans are eagerly anticipating its arrival.

Lading up to the buzz of the film, the makers have introduced a fun tool called “Choo CPT” based on the beloved character Choocha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

Using AI technology, this platform allows fans to interact with Choocha, no matter where they are. Fans can ask him questions and receive funny and humorous responses. This innovative approach to film marketing has never been seen before. Fans can now engage with Choo CPT on their platform and share positive reviews and testimonials about its features.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, and many more.

Fukrey 3 is all set to release in-cinemas, 28th of September 2023.

