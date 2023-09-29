Home

Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat And Manjot Singh Share Fun Titbits About The Mid-Air Torture Scene

Talking about the mid-air torture scene in Fukrey 3, Manjot Singh said that he was extremely excited about that scene ever since he read the script.

Pulkit Samrat and Manjot Singh opened up regarding the difficulties they had to face while shooting that scene.

Fukrey 3 saw the return of the popular gang of Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choochaa (Varun Sharma), Lalli (Manjot Singh), Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha) Panditji (Pankaj Tripathi) and Zafar (Ali Fazal). One of the scenes that caught everyone’s attention was when Lalli, Choocha and Panditji were torched by hanging in the air over a crocodile-ridden pool. During a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Pulkit Samrat and Manjot Singh opened up regarding the difficulties they had to face while shooting that scene.

The Mid-Air Torture Scene From Fukrey 3

Talking about the scene, Pulkit Samrat said that Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi were up in the air for around 45 minutes at a time. He added that the three of them only used to get a 10-minute break in between and even during that time, they were not allowed to take a walk, but only touch the ground.

On the other hand, Manjot Singh who was a part of the scene revealed that he would not be able to explain the pain they went through during the scene. However, he added that he was very excited about that scene ever since he read it in the script.

Manjot Singh was further quoted as saying that they shot that scene in the scorching heat of 48 degrees and hence, the expressions that were required for the shot came out naturally. The actor also stated that even though their skin started peeling off, they were unable to get a touch-up.

Manjot Singh said, “It was very tough but fun. People may find it funny. We make sacrifices so that the audience can laugh in theaters. If they get it, it’s a victory for the actors and the makers.”

All About Fukrey 3

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has directed the third installment in the Fukrey franchise. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the sequel reached the theatres across the country yesterday, September 28.

While Abhishek Nailwal provided the music for Fukrey 3, the film saw the cinematography performed by Amalendu Chaudhary. Manan Ashwin Mehta is credited with the editing of the film.

