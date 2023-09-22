Home

Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat REACTS After Salman Khan Wishes Him Best For Film’s Release

Fukrey 3 starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi will hit silver screens on September 28 this year.

Pulkit Samrat- Salman Khan's bromance. (Image Credits: Instagram)

After two blockbuster laughter rides, the makers of the Fukrey franchise are all set to treat the fans with the third installment, Fukrey 3. The much-awaited film will see the primary cast reprising their roles from the original drama. While Pulkit Samrat will essay the role of Hunny, Varun Sharma will be seen as Choochaa. Manjot Singh will portray the character of Lali, whereas Richa Chadha will be seen as Bholi Punjaban. Additionally, Pankaj Tripathi will play the character of Panditji once again. As the comedy-drama nears release, Salman Khan used social media to wish Pulkit Samrat all the best for the film. Now, the Sanam Re actor has reacted to Salman Khan’s post.

Pulkit Samrat Reacts To Salman Khan’s Post

Talking to the story section of his Instagram handle, Pulkit Samrat shared Salman Khan’s post and wrote, “Thank you Bhai for your kind words.. Mere bachpan ka version aaj naach raha hai!! (My younger version is dancing today). We’ve given our heart and soul to this film and your support just gave us the much needed blood rush!! Can’t wait for you to watch it! #BhaiKeBlessings.”

Check out the post below:

Salman Khan Wishes Pulkit Samrat Best Of Luck For Fukrey 3

Prior to this, Salman Khan shared an appreciation post for Pulkit Samrat. Sharing the Fukrey 3 poster on his Instagram stories, the Kick actor shared, “Best of luck for your release on 28th September. @pulkitsamrat, sure this one wld do better than the earlier one n hope u get the credit for your hard work, sincerity and dedication. Wish u all the success that is long overdue.”

For those who do not know, Pulkit Salman’s ex-wife Shweta Rohira is the Rakhi sister of Salman Khan.

All About Fukrey 3

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Fukrey 3 is scheduled for a theatrical release on 28 September this year. While Manan Ashwin Mehta has headed the editing department of the movie, Amalendu Chaudhary has looked after the camera work. The first installment of the franchise, Fukrey was released in 2013, which was followed by the sequel Fukrey Returns in 2017.

