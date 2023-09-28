Fukrey 3 Twitter Review: Netizens Give Mixed Reactions to Film, Say ‘Choocha Ne Bacha Liya’

Home

Fukrey 3 Movie Review: Fukrey 3 movie has been released today, September 28. The film stars Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles. The film is the third installment of the Fukrey franchise, after Fukrey (2013) and Fukrey Returns (2017). The film tells the story of three friends residing in the suburbs of Delhi and deals with Richa Chadha’s character Bholi Punjaban, the silent drug dealer. After the first day-first show was over, netizens and critics were quick to share the reviews of Fukrey 3 on Twitter.

Fukrey 3 is released in Hindi and has received mixed response. While many loved the laugh riot, some of the users said that it’s not up to the mark and applauded Varun Sharma for being Choocha.

Film critic Sumit Kadel tweeted about Fukrey 3 saying, “#Fukrey3 is HYSTERICALLY FUNNY. A Top Notch Entertainer loaded with abundant rib tickling moments which would bring the house down. Director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba executes the Solid Script written by Vipul Vigil with perfection. Screenplay is fast paced with non stop hilarious scenes weaved in the narration.. @varunsharma90 as CHOOCHA SINGH is the Show Runner of Fukrey-3, he carried the entire film on his shoulders & delivered an HOWLARIOUS PERFORMANCE. @PulkitSamrat, @OyeManjot are in Top form.. #PankajTripathi act as a Backbone of the film.. #RichaChaddha Shines as Bholi Punjaban. Interval Twist & Climax are the Major Highlights. This time Deja Chu & Petrol has potential to set the box office on.” (.sic)

Another user said, “Get Ready for the *JOYFUL* ride yet again. Fukrey-3 has everything that you expect from this franchise👌Director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba executes the Excellent Script written by Vipul Vigil with perfection👍Screenplay is BRILLIANT with non stop hilarious scenes.”

However, one of the fans wrote, “Fukrey 3 is lacking in most of the parts but Choocha aka Varun saved the film with his comic timing.”

Check Fukrey 3’s Twitter Review:

Pankaj tripathi acting is terrific baaki starcast ne bhi acha perform Kiya hai film is good#Fukrey3review — Blizt_hit (@BoyzIct57408) September 28, 2023

#Fukrey3 GhaTiYa Film A Friend of mine got free coupon Ticket interval se pehle chod k Aa Gya itni wahiyat Film free me dekhne laayak Nhi.#Fukrey3review — ᴸᵒˢᵗ ᵦₒᵧ♡ (@l_osTboY) September 28, 2023

The Fukrey gang is back, and they’ve outdone themselves! #Fukrey3 is a laugh-a-minute rollercoaster of fun. I’m still chuckling at Choocha’s antics. Go watch it! 🤣🎢 #Fukrey3InCinemas — swait (@swait42752329) September 28, 2023

Just watched #Fukrey3 What a mind blowing comedy movie

The pair of choocha and Honey is treat to watch#Fukrey3InCinemas — Sachin 🔱 (@sachin__rtt) September 28, 2023

