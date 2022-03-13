Mumbai: Fukrey 3 has officially gone into production and has been shooting in Mumbai. Actors Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, and Richa Chadha, among others, will return in the third installment of the comic series. A few cast members shared some humorous images from the set of the movie on Sunday.Also Read - Fukrey 3 Begins Filming, Varun Sharma Aka Chucha Confirms!

On Sunday, Pulkit took to his Instagram handle and shared two pictures–one with the clapboard and the other with the team including his co-stars Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh. He captioned the post, "#Fukrey3 aapki seva mein!" and tagged the cast members.



Various people from the industry wished the Fukrey team good luck and also showed their excitement. Actor Salil commented, “My fav series .. good luck boys and bholi” along with clap emojis. Fitness enthusiast and actor turned singer Sophie Choudry and designer Manish Malhotra also reacted to the post.

The film began shooting on March 3 in Mumbai for the uninitiated. Mrigdeep Singh Lamba directs the comedy film franchise, which is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment. The first installment was released in 2013, followed by 'Fukrey Returns' in 2017. Apart from Pulkit, Varun, and Manjot, the successful franchise has also featured Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, and Ali Fazal.

Fukrey Fandom excited much? Watch this space for further updates.