Bollywood actor Ali Fazal's mother passed away on June 17, Wednesday in Lucknow due to health complications. He took to Twitter in the evening to share the news. Ali tweeted a photo of his adorable mother who can be seen sitting on a park bench and wrote: "I'll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun (our journey together was only till here, I don't know why). You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe (I have no more words to say) Love, Ali."

A statement issued by Ali Fazal’s spokesperson said that the demise happened after a “quick succession of health complications”, adding: “Her passing was sudden and we pray for her peace”.

“Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. A personal loss of this magnitude also needs silence. He requests his fans and the press for some privacy at this point,” read the statement.

Fazal has been in a relationship with Richa Chadha, though their marriage plans had to be abandoned due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Ali Fazal made his Bollywood debut with a special appearance in 3 Idiots (2009) and he next appeared in Always Kabhi Kabhi (2011). His first success came in Fukrey (2013), and he was seen in supporting roles in films like Baat Ban Gayi (2013), Bobby Jasoos (2014) and Sonali Cable (2014).