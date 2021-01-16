Fuckey actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who is best known for playing Bobby in the 2013 film. Announcing the same on Twitter, Farhan Akhtar tweeted, “A dear cast member Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who played the role of Bobby in the Fukrey film franchise, has passed away. Deepest condolences to his family. You will be missed.. RIP.” Also Read - Gang of robbers busted in Delhi



A fan too recalled Lucas’ appearance in the film and wrote, “More more or make you dance like more wale scene me the .. aur when he chased down chocha in the underpass. Fond memories. Sad thou.”

Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey featured Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh in pivotal roles. The film was a hit and was followed up with a sequel Fukrey Returns. It was produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The film is about four friends who are peculiar in their own way and are on the lookout for ideas to make easy money.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar will be next seen on his next sports drama, Toofan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag fame. In the film, Farhan plays the role of a national level boxer. It also stars Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in important roles.