FWICE chief Ashoke Pandit REACTS strongly to Shilpa Shinde controversy, calls out ‘false accusations’

A fresh wave of reactions has emerged from the film industry after strong remarks from a senior association leader addressing the recent controversy involving Shilpa Shinde.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/fwice-chief-ashoke-pandit-reacts-strongly-to-shilpa-shinde-controversy-calls-out-false-accusations-8437526/ Copy

Ashoke Pandit on Shilpa Shinde controversy (PC: Twitter)

The recent controversy surrounding television actress Shilpa Shinde has once again brought the debate around false allegations and their consequences into focus. The issue resurfaced after Shilpa publicly admitted in a podcast that she had falsely accused Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment during a professional fallout years ago. Her revelation triggered widespread criticism across the industry, with many questioning the impact such claims can have on real cases of harassment. Amid the growing discussion, FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit has issued a strong and direct response, calling the situation deeply serious and unacceptable.

What did Ashoke Pandit say about the controversy?

Reacting to the statements made by Shilpa Shinde, Ashoke Pandit said the matter should be viewed with utmost seriousness. In an interview with Indian Express, he stated, “If what Shilpa Shinde said in the podcast is true, it deserves strong condemnation. Sexual harassment is a very serious allegation, and using it as a weapon to settle personal or professional disputes is deeply wrong.” He added that such actions can have long-lasting consequences not just for the individual accused, but for the credibility of genuine victims who come forward with real complaints.

Why does he believe false accusations are dangerous?

Ashoke Pandit further explained that false allegations can severely damage a person’s reputation, career, and mental well-being. He pointed out that in many cases, individuals involved in professional disputes may remain silent to avoid harming ongoing projects or affecting the livelihood of several crew members. However, he clarified that this silence should never be misunderstood as acceptance or justification for false claims. He stressed that when allegations are misused, it weakens public trust in serious cases of harassment and creates doubt around genuine survivors who seek justice.

What makes this situation more concerning?

Calling the issue even more worrying, Pandit said that such incidents create a harmful environment for future victims. He stated, “What is even more worrying is that such actions make it harder for genuine victims to be believed. Every false accusation weakens trust in those who come forward with real experiences.” He further added, “If someone chose to damage another person’s life and reputation for personal gain, it is not only shameful but completely unacceptable.” His remarks highlight growing concern within the industry about maintaining balance between justice for victims and protection against misuse of legal provisions.

What is the background of the controversy?

The controversy dates back to 2016, when Shilpa Shinde exited Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain following a dispute with the show’s production team. At that time, she accused producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment during the show’s production. However, Kohli strongly denied all allegations, and the issue led to a prolonged legal and industry dispute. Recently, Shilpa’s admission that the allegation was false has reignited debate around accountability, credibility, and responsibility in such sensitive matters.